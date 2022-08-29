How to watch Nintendo Direct September: Leaked details surface

With September right around the corner, leaked details about a supposedly upcoming Nintendo Direct stream have begun to surface online.

For the last six years, Nintendo has hosted a Direct stream in the month of September. The global pandemic forced the publisher to course correct in 2020, yet audiences still received a Mini-Direct that year.

And many will recall that the September Direct in 2021 featured quite a few heavy hitters. Kirby and the Forgotten Land entered the spotlight for the first time during this showcase, for example.

Bayonetta 3 gameplay, Splatoon 3 footage, and the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate all debuted at last year’s digital event, as well.

Since Nintendo’s early 2023 plans largely remain shrouded in mystery, the hope is that another major September stream will shed some light on what the future holds.

Insider claims a new Nintendo Direct is coming in September

Twitter users such as Stealth have pointed out Nintendo’s trend of hosting game showcases every September for the last several years.

This talk, naturally, led to discussions about a hopefully imminent Nintendo Direct trending on Twitter on the morning of Monday, August 29.

Notable industry insider NateTheHate2 chimed in as well and made the following claim: “Yes; a Direct is set for September.”

How to watch September 2022’s September Direct

At the time of writing, Nintendo has yet to formally announce its plans for a new Direct live stream.

When the broadcast does air, however, those interested in tuning in can expect the publisher to stream live on its official YouTube channel.

More concrete details about the rumored showcase should surface sometime soon if a September Nintendo Direct is indeed on the docket.