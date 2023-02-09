The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collectors edition revealed

Nintendo has confirmed what the Collectors editions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will look like and cost during their most recent Nintendo Direct event.

During the February 8, 2023 Nintendo Direct event, the gaming juggernaut dropped some great new content and gameplay footage updates for future games. The remastered version of the Metroid Prime GameCube classic is just one of the big news hits from the direct.

However, it wouldn’t be a Nintendo showcase without at least a small update about the upcoming Zelda title. Fans of the longstanding series were treated to a brand new trailer and a first look at the collections edition of the game.

Tears of the Kingdom Collectors bundle details

The Collectors bundle does include some good-looking items that players will likely want to get their hands on. The image shown of the collection reveals that it will include the following items:

A Steelbook case with what looks like Zonai runes and markings

A Tears of the Kingdom artbook with concept art

An Iconart steel poster

A four-set of pin badges

A box that bundles all items together

As well as this collection, the Nintendo Direct also revealed a brand new Link amiibo for the game. However, this will be separate from the Collectors bundle. The cost of this new amiibo is yet to be confirmed.

YouTube: Nintendo Tears of the Kingdom serves as a sequel to the GOTY winner Breath of The Wild.

At the end of the direct, it was confirmed that pre-orders for Tears of the Kingdom will now be available. The standard copy of the game will retail for $69.99 while the Collectors bundle will set gamers back $129.99.

Time will tell if any other versions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are revealed or if this Collectors edition is the only special bundle on offer. However, we’ll be sure to keep you in the know when more news about the game is made known.