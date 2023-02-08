Pikmin 4 gameplay and release date revealed during Nintendo Direct

Pikmin 4’s first extended footage debuted at Nintendo Direct, giving fans a look at the newest entry in the classic franchise.

Pikmin 4 was first shown off in September 2022 with the official announcement trailer but now the long-dormant series is gearing up for its big return.

This marks the first mainline Pikmin game since 2013’s Pikmin and will take players on another bright and wacky journey through the planet PNF-404.

The details are still somewhat scarce but here’s what’s been revealed so far.

P4 was previously set for an ambiguous 2023 release, but we now know that July 23 is the official date.

This marks nearly ten years since the release of Pikmin 3 and over two years since the Nintendo Switch port Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

Pikmin 4 gameplay details

The franchise’s iconic Puzzle/Real-Time Strategy formula is back and more expansive than ever.

In the Nintendo Direct footage, we saw Red Pikmin, Ice Pikmin, a new dog-like creature called Oatchi, a boss fight, and a bit of cave diving to round it all out.

Whether they were attacking enemies, collecting treasure, or breaking down environmental barriers, the mighty Pikmin pack tactics seem to be in for a shakeup.

There was also the tease of a new kind of problem arriving at the end of the trailer, with the tease of a Bulborb with glowing red eyes, and the developers promised that more details on what fans can expect will be arriving soon.

There is no word on when those details are arriving exactly, but the summer season is always a big one for the gaming industry, so the wait shouldn’t be long at all.