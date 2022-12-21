How to watch movies in High on Life: Secret Movie Theatre explained

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

If you want to take a break from slaying aliens and being abused by talking weapons in High on Life, you can actually sit down to four feature-length films and watch them in their entirety. Here’s how to watch movies in High on Life, as well as every film packed into the game.

High on Life has been one of 2022’s biggest successes, with millions of players jumping into the quirky FPS since it landed on Game Pass.

While High on Life has plenty of bizarre activities to complete, whether it’s blasting through the main story or slashing open every Luglox chest, it’s also brimming with secrets to discover. One of the most interesting is the ability to sit down and watch not one, but four movies from start to finish.

If you’re a player with a taste for B-movie horror, then here’s every film in High on Life and how to watch them.

Every High on Life movie you can watch

In total, there are four different movies in High on Life, all of which can be watched in their entirety. As you’d expect from Justin Roiland, who also co-created Rick and Morty, each one is a hilarious, old B-movie that was largely panned by critics when it was released.

Check out all High on Life movies that are watchable below:

Tammy and the T-Rex (1994)

Demon Wind (1990)

Blood Harvest (1987)

Vampire Hookers (1978)

While none of these are known as classics of the genre, they certainly provide a fun distraction from all the chaos of High on Life, as well as showcasing Roiland’s twisted meta humor.

How to watch movies in High on Life: Secret Movie Theatre

To watch a full film in High on Life, all you have to do is head to your home where Gene will be playing them on the TV at various points of the campaign. Each is also broken up by commercial breaks, to be sure to keep watching even if there doesn’t seem to be one showing when you first enter the living room.

The exception is Demon Wind, which can only be viewed in the in-game Movie Theatre. Tracking this down, or rather bringing it to you, is a little more complicated, so we’ve included a step-by-guide on how to access the Movie Theatre in High on Life:

Collect three Warp Crystals. Head to Blorto’s store in Blim City. Use the Warp Crystals to purchase the Warp Disc. Head to any Warp Point and summon the Movie Theatre.

This is the only way to watch Demon Wind in High on Life, but the other three options can also be shown. Watching any movie inside the portable cinema will also unlock the ‘We Paid For The Rights To Put A Whole Movie’ achievement.

That was everything you need to know about how to watch movies in High on Life. Before you grab your popcorn, why not check out our other High on life guides:

