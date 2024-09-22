“Amazing” 2024 horror movie in theaters now is making people gag

If you’re looking for a horror movie that’ll make you feel uneasy, then there’s no better time than now to check out The Substance in theaters.

The 2024 horror movie arrived this week and is now playing in theaters across the US and UK. Starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, the body horror flick is a satirical look at the societal pressures of aging.

When a failing celebrity with fading status resorts to using a mysterious “substance”, she finds herself battling for dominance with her younger form.

The new movie is currently sitting at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, and is being praised for its clever, gross take on image. But it’s not fun for everyone, with the extreme nature even causing some people to gag while watching.

“It was the most fun I’ve had in a movie theater in a really long time,” said one user on Reddit. “Loving the horror this year. The monster effects were amazing, the body horror actually had me gag at one point.”

“I just saw The Substance and all I can say is wow,” said another. “This is easily the best horror movie of the year and might be the best horror movie I’ve seen in theaters. Words can’t describe how much this film gives. Everything about this movie hits me in such a perfect spot.”

Another wrote: “I f**king LOVED this movie. I feel like a lot of big horror releases get word of mouth about ‘you won’t believe this shocking moment!’ and then The Substance was like… you want two hours straight of that? Just like nothing I’ve experienced in a theater before imagery-wise and sound design-wise.”

“My jaw was on the floor for the whole last act. Insane,” simply wrote one user.

While most reviews shine a positive light on the film’s dramatic intent, not everyone is on board with how it gets its message across.

In our own The Substance review, we gave it one star, describing it as “an early learning center guide to misogyny for a conversation we needed about 30 years ago, not now.”

Still, whether it appeals to you or already has you turned away, The Substance is available to watch in theaters now.

For more, check out our guide to all the best horror movies ever made.