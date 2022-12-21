How long is High on Life? Main story length & completionist run

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering how long it takes to beat High on Life? Whether you’re a completionist looking to 100% the game or just wish to know how many hours it will take to reach the end credits screen, then our handy hub has you covered.

High on Life is the latest FPS game to get players talking. While it lacks the competitive nature of Warzone 2 and Apex Legends, the game does boast some whacky weapons and outlandish Rick and Morty-style humor.

However, if you’re looking to pick up a copy or download the game via Xbox Game Pass, then you’ll likely be wondering how long High on Life is. Of course, this factor will largely come down to individual skill, especially given how High on Life involves some tough alien enemies.

So, whether you’re looking to complete High on Life as quickly as possible or just wondering whether you have enough time for a playthrough before it leaves Game Pass, then our guide has all the information you need.

How long is High on Life?

Squanch Games High on Life’s main story is on the shorter side.

According to HowLongToBeat, a single playthrough of High on Life will take around eight hours. However, those looking to delve further than the main campaign and unlock all the game’s collectibles/achievements can expect to spend 15 hours playing through the game.

This time also varies depending on the difficulty you have chosen and how good you are at FPS games. Of course, there will also be players who can speedrun High on Life quicker than the average time to beat above. So, we’ll likely see some records smashed in the weeks and months to come.

High on Life is one of the shorter games to be released this year, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth playing. After all, who doesn’t want to take a planet-hopping adventure with an arsenal of sentient guns?

