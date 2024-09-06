Creepiest YouTube documentaries to watch after smartschoolboy9

If you were left scared witless by the smartschoolboy9 rabbit hole and for some reason want more, there’s a plethora of creepy YouTube documentaries available to watch right now.

Though streaming services and mainstream telly alike have a lot of new true crime on offer, YouTube is one of the best sources for creepy and unsettling deep dives.

While there are pros to both types of storytelling, what’s great about independent YouTubers is they can either react to online mysteries on the fly or speculate about disturbing or lesser-known historical events.

This is perfectly exemplified by Nick Crowley’s smartschoolboy9 mini-documentary, which has amassed millions of views and explores the facts of the ongoing case despite its elusive nature. If you want more of this, here are nine more unsettling YouTube docs to watch. Warning: some may find this content distressing.

The Papin Sisters

What it’s about: French sisters Christine and Lea Papin were born into a life of abuse and poverty. After getting a job as live-in maids to a wealthy family, it led to some of the most gruesome killings in history.

Why you should watch it: ObsoleteOddity’s entire YouTube channel is enough to keep you entertained for hours, focusing on macabre stories from history.

The Papin Sisters deep dive is particularly well-written, as it goes deep into their upbringing, raising questions about nature vs nurture. When it does reach its crescendo, well, we won’t give anything else away here, but what we will say is maybe don’t crack this on while you’re eating dinner.

Child of Rage

What it’s about: A truly harrowing film about Beth Thomas, a young girl with Reactive Attachment Disorder who was so badly abused as a baby, she tortured animals and sexually abused her younger brother.

Why you should watch it: This one’s certainly not for the faint-hearted. It features filmed therapy sessions in which Beth coldly describes the torture she instilled upon others, and recalls the abuse she suffered as a toddler.

Her adoptive parents also share the terror they’ve endured after taking her in. If you do decide to give it a watch, just know that through love and professional support, Beth was able to get the help she needed and go on to lead a normal life, giving a semblance of hope to this otherwise chilling case.

The chilling case of Israel Keyes

What it’s about: Host Mike explores the chilling case of Israel Keyes, a serial killer so heartless, he laughed in the faces of the detectives after his capture.

Why you should watch it: If you haven’t heard of That Chapter and you’re into true crime, you’re welcome. Not only does this channel explore fascinating cases, but they’re backed by thorough research and real photos and footage.

Although Keyes’ crimes aren’t the same as smartschoolboy9, his cold, calculated approach and random targeting of victims make his actions just as chilling. The same can be said for the interrogation footage, where he’s seen laughing maniacally, showcasing his disturbing lack of remorse.

An unthinkable crime

What it’s about: In 2016, 19-year-old Austin Harrouff was found by police hunched over the body of a man, eating his face. But rather than bath salts, this was a case of mental illness that went unchecked, as is explored in this YouTube documentary.

Why you should watch it: MrBallen’s storytelling elevates this already gripping case by expertly balancing the factual horror with his signature approach to narrative. Thanks to his ability to break down the complexities of Harrouff’s psychological state is unmatched, making for compelling viewing with nothing more than pictures and his words.

The Burning Sun scandal

What it’s about: An in-depth analysis of Burning Sun, a prominent nightclub in Seoul that was exposed as the center of a complex web involving rape, drugs, sexual bribery, and sex trafficking, with perpetrators including K-pop idols and police officials.

Why you should watch it: What makes this docu-series so chilling is the callousness of the perpetrators at the center of it, and the sheer scale of how many were involved in committing these heinous acts.

While the case has been the subject of numerous documentaries, Rotten Mango’s is unrivaled due to the level of detail. She excels at blending meticulous research with engaging storytelling, and her coverage of the Burning Sun scandal is no exception.

Interrogation of Russell Williams

What it’s about: Cut between footage of the interrogation of Russell Williams, a serial rapist and murderer, JCS offers his expert analysis of the techniques used by the detective and the body language leading up to an explosive admission.

Why you should watch it: We will never stop talking about JCS; he’s the OG true crime YouTuber, so much so that his unique style of content creation has become its own subgenre (look at any true crime case and there’ll likely be a JCS-inspired video somewhere online).

His analysis of Williams is one of his earliest deep dives, and it makes the list due to how sinister it is. As a married former colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force, everyone thought Williams was a standup member of the community. But he was harboring a dark secret, one that spills out thanks to some excellent interrogation work.

The most evil man alive

What it’s about: This doc examines the crimes of Peter Scully, a man so despicable, one country’s government wanted to bring back the death penalty just so they could execute him.

Why you should watch it: Again, this is not one for the faint of heart. Scully is an Australian murderer and child sex abuser who is imprisoned for life in the Philippines after it was discovered he was making snuff films involving children and sharing them on the dark web, the most notorious being one named Daisy’s Destruction.

We’d recommend skipping it if you find this type of content triggering. As the hosts of the channel state, “This episode was a really tough one to research.” Although they didn’t want to make it, they said it’s a story that needs to be told so that “those who were harmed by this monster of a man and his accomplices don’t end up forgotten.”

Exploring @gr3gory88

What it’s about: An exploration of the eerie world created by the mysterious online persona of Twitter user @gr3gory88, who became famous for posting disturbing, cryptic content online.

Why to watch it: Firstly, it’s a relatively harmless case, as it appears everything @gr3gory88 was posting was fictitious. But that doesn’t make it any less unsettling, especially with ReignBot’s suspenseful narration and sinister score.

Bonus recommendation: ReignBot’s BlankRoomSoup investigation is equally worth your time (and just as scary).

