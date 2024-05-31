The Secret Path and Chasing Secrets movies explained: Where to stream, cast & more

The Secret Path (also known as Chasing Secrets) has made people smile for over 20 years, so here’s how to watch the drama movie, who was in the cast, and what it’s about.

Looking for a feel-good movie? Well, look no further than Bruce Pittman’s 1999 TV film, which has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence this year.

Given the alternative titles, looking for this flick can be a little confusing, so we’ve found which streaming services have it and some more details on the movie so you can decide if The Secret Path is worth watching.

Variety called it a “bland, overtired evocation of Southern racism and misogyny,” in their review upon its release. Still, The Secret Path has since earned a steady stream of viewers who found it suitably moving.

Where to stream The Secret Path

You can watch The Secret Path with no ads at no extra cost on Prime Video in the US. It’s also streaming on the Roku Channel, Hoopla, Tubi, and Freevee with ads.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, there are no commercials. Alternatively, you can rent ($2.99) or purchase ($9.99) it.

Is The Secret Path and Chasing Secrets the same movie?

The Secret Path and Chasing Secrets are the same movie.

The TV film came out in 1999. Somewhere along the way, it was distributed under two different titles. This happens sometimes, particularly with different titles having varying appeals in different territories.

What The Secret Path is about

The Secret Path is about an abused young girl in the pre-Civil Rights rural South who finds happiness when she’s taken under the wing of an older Black couple.

After being neglected and abused by her controlling father, Jo Ann Foley meets Honey and Too Tall, who transform her life for the better.

It’s a character drama through and through, and has been described as a hearty feel-good movie by viewers.

The cast

Madeline Zima, Della Reese, and Ossie Davis are the core trio at the heart of The Secret Path cast.

Multicom Entertainment Group

Fun fact: Zima played 14-year-old Jo Ann, while her sister, Yvonne, was the seven-year-old version of the same character.

Reese and Davis brought the couple who nurtured the girl, Honey and Too Tall, to life.

The Secret Path cast:

Della Reese as Honey

Ossie Davis as Too Tall

Madeline Zima as Jo Ann Foley (age 14)

Crystal Bernard as Marie Foley

Ron White as Hank Foley

Yolanda King as Ms. Evelyn

Brenda Bazinet as Grandma Foley

Yvonne Zima as Jo Ann (age 7)

William Greenblatt as Bobby Foley (child)

Lynda Mason Green as JoAnn (age 40)

David Roemmele as Bobby (age 15)

Zachary Bennett as Young Paul

Johnie Chase as Dr. Joe

Aimée Castle as Lydia

Vince Corazza as Karl

Nola Augustson as School Teacher

Roger Dunn as Sheriff

Karen Glave as Elizabeth

