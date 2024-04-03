Are you wondering how to throw items in Content Warning? We’ve got you covered about throwing objects near and far in the new co-op horror game.

Following on from Lethal Company, Content Warning is the latest co-op horror indie title that became an overnight success, thanks to its fun gameplay elements and eerie animations.

In this game, you have to make the most attention-grabbing videos on SpookTube to earn as much cash as possible. To do that, you’ll have to grab and throw items from time to time.

Content Warning has a mechanic where you can throw objects right by your side or at a distance if your friends are not right in front of you. So, if you’re wondering how to throw items in Content Warning, we have got you covered.

How to throw objects in Content Warning

To throw objects in Content Warning, simply press the Q button on your keyboard. If you release the button instantly, you’ll drop whatever you have in your hand.

Now if you want to throw an object at a distance, hold the Q button down and release it after a second. This will wiggle the camera a little followed by a sound that will indicate how powerfully the object will be thrown.

Throwing objects is a great way of tackling certain monsters or saving items like a camera from getting destroyed as it serves as one of the fastest way to make money in the game.

