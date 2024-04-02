What is Content Warning? New horror game designed to make you go viral

Content Warning is a brand new horror game exploding on Steam as thousands jump into the novel experience with the sole intention of going viral. From early launch hype to how the game actually plays, here’s everything you need to know.

Every once in a while, surprise hits break the internet seemingly out of nowhere. A single clip can draw millions of views on social media and within a few days, the game in focus is a blockbuster hit.

Among Us, Fall Guys, Lethal Company, and many others have all enjoyed such viral success in recent years, and now, it appears another is joining their ranks. Content Warning has only just gone live and already, it’s soaring up the charts like few others ever have.

With over 50,000 concurrents checking it out all at once, the new release has skyrocketed through Steam’s most-played games and is continuing to rapidly climb through the top 20. Going toe to toe with juggernauts like Elden Ring, Destiny 2, and the recently released Dragon’s Dogma 2, to name a few.

But what actually is the game and why is it so popular? Here’s the full rundown.

Landfall Content Warning is all about filming your friends in scary situations.

What is Content Warning? New horror game about going viral

Content Warning is a brand-new horror game that just released on April 1. The concept of the game is simple, record your friends in scary situations, upload the footage to “SpookTube” and hope to go viral.

Each player is equipped with a camera and it’s your goal to venture out in the dark, peak around all the scary corners, and capture your friends in the most horrifying moments. Then, it’s a matter of fleeing the scene, retreating to safety, sharing the footage online, and watching the views pile up.

As the tagline says, “get famous or die trying!”

The scarier the situation, the creepier the nightmarish foe you encounter, and the more expertly you film it all, the better your odds of blowing up on social media. The more views that your content gets, the more money you earn and the more upgrades you can buy to further improve your videos from there.

It’s an endlessly replayable thrill ride as individual runs last for three days in total, with tons of variation. “The more scary stuff you film, the more you go viral.”

With support for up to four players in online co-op, you can grab some friends and treat them to some shocking frights, all in the name of going viral.

Get Content Warning for free on Steam, if you’re fast

To celebrate the launch of Content Warning, the brand-new game is currently free on Steam. Tens of thousands are lapping up the 24-hour giveaway, but it’s worth bearing in mind this freebie is only up for grabs temporarily.

From April 2, Content Warning will run you $8 USD on Steam. Currently, there’s no word about a launch on any other platform.