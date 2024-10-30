Monster Hunter Wilds arachnophobia setting makes small monsters adorable

Monster Hunter Wilds fans who prefer not to deal with spiders are in luck as the game’s arachnophobia toggle turns these creatures into something harmless and adorable.

It’s still a few more months until Monster Hunter Wilds fully releases, but there’s already so much hype thanks to the trailers from Capcom showcasing some of the new features and additions players can expect to enjoy.

Aside from the Focus Mode and Seikret features we’ve seen so far in the trailers, the game apparently also has an arachnophobia accessibility toggle, as spotted in a post on X.

The way this works is that when enabled in the settings, small insect-like monsters and creatures will have their appearance altered. Instead of appearing in their original forms, they’ll turn into something a lot more harmless: slimes.

Don’t drop your guard down just because of their altered appearance, though. These adorable green blobs will still attack you regardless, and the difficulty of your game will remain unaffected.

While that’s the case, this feature is certainly a lifesaver for players who prefer a spider-free environment or just want some of the creatures to look less disturbing in-game.

The arachnophobia toggle seems to be becoming more popular in video games recently. Hogwarts Legacy and Grounded are just some examples of this feature, the latter allowing you to customize spiders’ appearance with a slider, making them have fewer legs, no fangs, and more.

This addition is definitely a welcome one, given that it’s no secret some of the creatures in the Monster Hunter franchise can look like they’re made entirely from nightmare fuel.

Right now, the game is entering its beta phase on PS5, and if you want to jump in to see it for yourself, check out everything you need to know about how to participate in it and all of the confirmed weapons so far.