Content Warning: All unlockable upgrades & gadgets

Content Warning includes upgrades that players can unlock to improve their SpookTube views. Here is the full rundown of upgrades and how to unlock them.

Content Warning is shaping up to be the next major co-op horror game experience. The new title is available on Steam and already making a giant splash throughout the industry.

The game, which allows players to team up and become influencers on the in-game social media platform SpookTube, includes a variety of unlockable items that can help enhance your in-game content and boost views on your SpookTube channel.

The twist? That you have to try and film and capture your friends in complete distress, escape to safety, and make sure the footage gets as many views as possible.

Article continues after ad

The more views that your content gets, the more money you earn and the more upgrades you can buy to further improve your videos from there.

With that being said, here are all the gadgets and purchasable upgrades in Content Warning and how much in-game currency they cost to buy.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

Content Warning: All gadgets & upgrades

Lights upgrades & cost

During any horror experience, lighting is one of the most effective and important aspects to capturing any moment of fear. In light of this, pun intended, Content Warning includes multiple lighting upgrades to improve the quality of your in-game footage. They are as follows:

Old Flashlight – $20

Flare – $40

Modern Flashlight – $150

Long Flashlight – $200

Modern Flashlight Pro – $500

Long Flashlight Pro – $600

Medical upgrades & cost

Players may encounter some truly horrifying things in Content Warning. As such, proper medical equipment is important. In some cases, they can even bring allies back to life. Here are all the medical upgrades you can buy in the game at launch:

Article continues after ad

Hugger – $100

Defibrillator – $300

Gadgets upgrades & cost

For some added flair and professionalism when making videos for Content Warning, the game includes the following gadgets to buy and help enhance your SpookTube content:

Boom mic – $100

Clapper – $100

Goo Ball – $150

Shock Stick – $400

Emote upgrades & cost

Of course, adding funny movements and sound effects always helps in boosting views. As such, here are the main Emote upgrades you can buy in Content Warning:

Applause – $100

Confused – $120

Workout 1 – $150

Dance 103 – $300

Dance 102 – $400

Dance 101 – $500

Backflip p1 – $600

Gymnastics – $800

Emote 2 upgrades & cost

The second set of Emote upgrades includes the following as well as what they cost to unlock:

Article continues after ad

Caring – $50

Ancient Gestures 3 – $80

Ancient Gestures 2 – $220

Yoga – $500

Workout – $750

Thumbnail 1 – $800

Thumbnail 2 – $900

Ancient Gestures 1 – $1000

Music upgrades & cost

Currently, there are no music upgrades available for purchase. However, be sure to check back in with this section and article as we update it with all the latest Content Warning upgrades.