Content Warning features a variety of useful items for players to use when capturing content for SpookTube. Here’s a full list of all the items currently available in the game.

Landfall Games’ has stormed onto Steam with Content Warning, a fresh horror game where players have to capture footage of their friends being scared to try and become a viral sensation by sharing their content on SpookTube.

As well as wielding a trusty camera in the game, there are a handful of useful items you can buy with your earned ad revenue that can help improve the quality of your clips. We’ve got a full rundown of every item in Content Warning below, including how much they cost and what they’re used for.

All items in Content Warning

You can find an overview of all the items currently available to use in Content Warning in the table below:

Item Price Purpose Old Flashlight $20 Provides additional light in your videos. Flare $40 Provides additional light in your videos. Modern Flashlight $150 Provides additional light in your videos. Long Flashlight $200 Provides additional light in your videos. Modern Flashlight Pro $500 Provides additional light in your videos. Long Flashlight Pro $600 Provides additional light in your videos. Hugger $100 A medical item that allows you to hug your teammate to heal their health. Defibrillater $300 A medical item that you can use to revive an ally if they are killed. Boom Mic $100 Improves the audio quality of your videos. Can capture sounds from further away including the sound of monsters. Clapper $100 Can add a more professional flare to your videos. You can also use the clapper to cut between scares and break the tension for your SpookTube viewers. Goo Ball $150 Goo Balls can be thrown at monsters to pin them down if you’re trying to get a good shoot of them for your videos. Shock Stick $400 Used to shock monsters to stun them so you can make a safe escape.

