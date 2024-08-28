How to use a body shield in Black Ops 6

If you thought riot shields were annoying, just wait until an enemy uses you as one in Black Ops 6, thanks to the new body shield feature.

Black Ops 6 overhauls movement in Campaign, Multiplayer, and Warzone with the introduction of omnimovement. For the first time in Call of Duty history, operators can sprint, slide, and dive in any direction at the same speed. In addition, you can dive and shoot simultaneously, opening new doors of movement possibility.

Meanwhile, intelligent movement makes it possible to sprint, mantle, crouch, and move around a corner with fewer button presses. Treyarch emphasized on movement fluidity, and that extends to the body shield.

If players want to take advantage of the new defense mechanism, it only requires one simple step.

Body shield feature explained

If you’re behind an enemy at close quarters, you can use them as a body shield by double-tapping the Melee button. After letting them absorb some bullets for you, players can drop the foe with a quick dispatch or finishing move before they expire.

On PlayStation, the melee button by default is O and B on Xbox. The button may be different if you use a custom control scheme.

Treyarch also confirmed that the body shield feature enables voice chat between the attacker and their victim. This will undoubtedly result in some hilarious clips as players either role play or beg for mercy.

This feature is used in Multiplayer and Campaign, but it won’t be available in Warzone at launch. It will be interesting to see if this feature makes it in the Call of Duty League or if pros decide to ban the use of body shields.

For more on Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, check out our guides on every mastery camo in the game mode and how fast the time-to-kill speed will be.