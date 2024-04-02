Content Warning is a horror game centered around viral content that is ironically going viral. Its focus is on online co-op gameplay but can you play Content Warning offline?

Content Warning has joined 2024’s roster of viral gaming hits alongside giants like Palworld and Helldivers. The unique horror game focuses on capturing footage of the paranormal to make it big on SpookTube.

Publisher Landfall’s decision to make the game free for its first 24 hours has caused a scramble to get ahold of it. Thanks to this, the game is rocketing up the Steam charts amassing over 80,000 concurrent players eager to try the co-op fright fest.

So with its focus on online co-op play, some players might want to know if they can play Content Warning offline. We’ve got you covered.

Landfall Content Warning offers a tonne of jump scares as you film your friends for SpookTube views.

Can Content Warning be played offline?

No, Content Warning cannot be played offline. Presently, an internet connection is required to play the game and there’s no way around it.

This is largely to facilitate the co-op gameplay at the crux of Content Warning. Although, you can opt to play the game solo if you’re so inclined.

Given its exclusivity to PC and specifically Steam, it’s likely that you’ll have a solid internet connection anyway. So there’s not a whole lot to worry about.

In saying that, if you were considering buying Content Warning with the intent of playing offline for whatever reason, it may be wiser to save your money.