Does the world of Avatar Frontiers Pandora include Microtransactions? We’re here to determine if they do and if so what they are used for.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora contains a multitude of weapons, gear, and cosmetics to create your Avatar in your own image, but when and how you can get certain items in the game is still in question, so just buying them outright may sound like a reasonable compromise.

Microtransactions are a controversial topic, to say the least, so whether or not a game includes them, can garner the wrong kind of attention. So how impactful are Microtransactions, and how would they affect a game such as Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

Does Avatar Frontiers of Pandora contain Microtransactions?

The long and short of it is: Yes, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora does contain microtransactions. Microtransactions are used for an in-game currency called ‘Tokens,’ which can be used to purchase cosmetics and gain access to resources and gear early in the game.

You can use these Tokens to buy cosmetic packs for you and your lovably loyal Ikran and patterns to customize your outfit and weaponry. There’s plenty to wear and customize to make your Avatar look how you want them to, so it may be worth it if you want to show off to your friends in co-op.

Also in the Microtransaction menu are Cosmetic Sets for a variety of weapons, including skins, decals, and keychains that hang from your weaponry.

These “Equipment Packs” are the meat and potatoes of the microtransactions here. In these packs, you can unlock essential gear earlier in the game than if you sought them out naturally. Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is a big game requiring time commitment to get the best out of it, so it may be worth considering.

Buying something that can give you a headstart may sound like a good idea, but you will be able to acquire these items during the game, granted it will be significantly later. Some of these packs are contained within specific editions of the game, so it can also be a factor in deciding which version of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora you buy.

Most of what is included in these packs can be unlocked within the game itself later, but exactly which items, when, and how is yet to be determined. So they aren’t mandatory or even necessarily essential to make the game more enjoyable or more accessible, as you can change the difficulty at any time in the settings menu.

That’s all the info on microtransactions in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. While considering these microtransactions for yourself, take a look at some of our other Avatar Frontiers of Pandora guides and content:

