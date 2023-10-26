How to get Morelull in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

With Pokemon Go’s Festival of Lights 2023 event on the way, some trainers may be wondering how to find the glowing mushroom Pokemon, Morelull, and if it can be found as a Shiny. Let’s go over everything trainers need to know.

Pokemon Go is gearing up to host its Festival of Lights 2023 event, which will mark the debut of the Scarlet & Violet Pokemon Tadbulb and its evolution Bellibolt. This event will also see the return of other wild encounters like Volbeat, Illumise, and Dedenne.

There were plenty of wild encounters to catch during the Festival of Lights 2023, which includes Generation 7’s Morelull, which made its debut in Pokemon Go in 2022’s version of the event.

If you’re a Pokemon Go player hoping to catch a Morelull in 2023 and beyond, here’s everything you need to know, including whether it can be Shiny.

Contents

How to get Morelull

Morelull made its debut in the game during the Festival of Lights 2022 event and will return as a featured Pokemon in the Festival of Lights 2023 event. The 2023 event will begin on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10 AM and will end on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

Trainers can find Morelull during this even as a wild encounter, by hatching 7km Eggs, while using Incense, and as a Field Research encounter.

Can Morelull be Shiny?

Morelull’s Shiny form will be available for the first time starting with the Festival of Lights 2023 event.

Following November 12, 2023, players will be able to find Morelull’s Shiny form whenever it’s available in the wild.

Morelull evolution

You can evolve Moreull into Shiinotic by using 50 Morelull Candy.

That’s everything you need to know about Morelull in Pokemon Go. Check out our other handy guides on the mobile game below.

