Destiny 2 Exotic’s new craftable variant has made it a primary powerhouse

A new craftable variant of Outbreak Perfected is now available in Destiny 2 and its refreshed perk pool has transformed the Exotic into one of the best primary weapons in the meta.

Alongside the return of Zero Hour, Outbreak Perfected can once again be earned from its original Exotic mission. Just like Whisper of the Worm last month, Outbreak Perfected now has a craftable variant with a refreshed perk pool that makes it better than ever.

You can craft Outbreak Perfected with the following perks in addition to the usual barrel and magazine options.

Perk slot 3: Rapid Hit, Rewind Rounds, Headseeker, Outlaw

Perk slot 4: Parasitism

Stock slot: Short-action Stock, Composite Stock, Hand-laid Stock, Fitted stock

Rewind Rounds is the standout perk as it is exactly what Outbreak Perfected needed. Currently, one of the Exotic weapon’s biggest flaws is that it has a slow reload time of over 2 seconds. This is a big problem as Outbreak Perfected is a Pulse Rifle that empties its magazine in just 12 bursts.

Article continues after ad

However, Rewind Rounds refills the Pulse Rifle’s magazine every time it empties based on the number of shots landed. As long as you are accurate, Outbreak Perfected will require far fewer reloads than before.

Article continues after ad

Bungie Outbreak Perfected can take down champions with ease despite being a primary weapon.

Rewind Rounds also has incredible synergy with The Corruption Spreads, Outbreak Perfected’s Exotic perk. The Corruption Spreads creates SIVA nanite swarms on rapid hits and precision kills. This unique perk is where a lot of Outbreak Perfected’s DPS comes from and what enables it to perform so well against tankier combatants despite being a primary weapon.

Less time spent reloading means more time spent shooting enemies and activating The Corruption Spreads. Even better, more SIVA nanite swarms make Parasitism more potent boosting Outbreak Perfected’s damage output and add-clear potential.

Article continues after ad

These buffs have elevated Outbreak Perfected far above what it was before. So much so that the craftable variant of the Exotic Pulse Rifle is now one of Destiny 2’s best primary weapons alongside the likes of Osteo Striga, Wish-Ender, and Le Monarque.