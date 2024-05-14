GamingThe Sims

Sims 4 gets a Season of Love but players want “unusable” Wedding pack fixed first

Brianna Reeves
sims 4 season of loveElectronic Arts

Electronic Arts has announced The Sims 4’s Season of Love, yet many players would prefer fixes for the My Wedding Stories content.

The Sims 4 developers have shared a new content roadmap, outlining the upcoming Season of Love DLCs. Players can look forward to the new season featuring one “flirtatious” expansion pack, a pair of Destination Kits, and two free “stylish” updates.

Despite a teaser trailer accompanying the announcement from Electronic Arts, what each piece of DLC will include remains under wraps. Information about the roadmap’s release schedule hasn’t surfaced, either.

Responses to the announcement appear mixed, so far. On the Sims 4’s subreddit, players have expressed disappointment that new romance content is in the works while My Wedding Stories remains a problem for some.

“Can they fix Wedding Stories first? Feels odd to introduce more romance but they can’t have a regular wedding to top it off,” one person wrote in the thread.

Another reply boasting more than 400 upvotes agreed, with the poster calling My Wedding Stories “unusable.”

While developers have issued patches, players claim many activities in the Wedding pack don’t work properly. Said one user, “it’s impossible to get sims to do what you want during any of the events.”

My Wedding Stories, which launched in February 2022, is not the only pack being referenced by players skeptical about the upcoming Season of Love DLC offerings.

The announcement’s Twitter post also shows mixed responses from the community. For instance, some have reservations after being let down by Sims 4’s For Rent expansion, which went live late in 2023. Meanwhile, others hope the new season means the return of the Vibromatic Heart Bed or the possibility of an online dating system.

Related Topics

The Sims 4

About The Author

Brianna Reeves

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

keep reading
A screenshot featuring the Sims 4 Party Essentials Kit.
The Sims
Everything included in The Sims 4: Party Essentials & Urban Homage Kits
Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring Sims eating Grilled Cheese in The Sims 4.
The Sims
Cooking in The Sims 4 just got a lot more convenient thanks to this bug fix
Michelle Cornelia
A Sims 4 screenshot featuring three generations of a family
The Sims
The Sims 4 1.106 patch notes: Bug fixes, base game updates, Gallery changes
Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring a Sim and a mailbox in The Sims 4.
The Sims
How to pay your bills in The Sims 4: All methods explained
Michelle Cornelia

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.