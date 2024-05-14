Sims 4 gets a Season of Love but players want “unusable” Wedding pack fixed first

Electronic Arts has announced The Sims 4’s Season of Love, yet many players would prefer fixes for the My Wedding Stories content.

The Sims 4 developers have shared a new content roadmap, outlining the upcoming Season of Love DLCs. Players can look forward to the new season featuring one “flirtatious” expansion pack, a pair of Destination Kits, and two free “stylish” updates.

Despite a teaser trailer accompanying the announcement from Electronic Arts, what each piece of DLC will include remains under wraps. Information about the roadmap’s release schedule hasn’t surfaced, either.

Responses to the announcement appear mixed, so far. On the Sims 4’s subreddit, players have expressed disappointment that new romance content is in the works while My Wedding Stories remains a problem for some.

Article continues after ad

“Can they fix Wedding Stories first? Feels odd to introduce more romance but they can’t have a regular wedding to top it off,” one person wrote in the thread.

Article continues after ad

Another reply boasting more than 400 upvotes agreed, with the poster calling My Wedding Stories “unusable.”

While developers have issued patches, players claim many activities in the Wedding pack don’t work properly. Said one user, “it’s impossible to get sims to do what you want during any of the events.”

My Wedding Stories, which launched in February 2022, is not the only pack being referenced by players skeptical about the upcoming Season of Love DLC offerings.

Article continues after ad

The announcement’s Twitter post also shows mixed responses from the community. For instance, some have reservations after being let down by Sims 4’s For Rent expansion, which went live late in 2023. Meanwhile, others hope the new season means the return of the Vibromatic Heart Bed or the possibility of an online dating system.