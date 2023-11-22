Mortal Kombat 1 players are resorting to time travel to avoid paying for skins

In light of Mortal Kombat 1’s one push towards monetization, players have found a way to go back in time on their consoles and unlock free skins from season 1’s Invasion Mode that devs NetherRealm are now making players pay for.

As a result of this backlash, fans have been trying to find new ways to get their hands on the old content without forking out real dollars to do so. With sneaky gamers cracking the code by simply dialing the clock back on their consoles.

Mortal Kombat 1’s push towards monetization has hit now struck another blow in the community, with skins that were previously made available as part of the Invasions mode in Season 1 now available for purchase from the in-game store.

Players are now required to hand over Dragon Krystals, the game’s currency, for these previously free skins.

Across Twitter, players have been posting how to cheat the system and earn these skins for free. One Mortal Kombat fan sharing the details of the time-traveling hack on the social media platform.

“DO NOT BUY THIS. ALL Last Seasons Items can be purchased by changing the date on your PS5 to any date BEFORE 6th November!”

The Twitter user then added that players simply need to, “load up your game, buy all of last Seasons items & u can complete last seasons Mesa! When you’re done change date back to PRESENT day & you keep EVERYTHING!”

Others have called this move from the devs a ‘new low” and are furious that they are expecting players to pay for content that was previously free in-game.

Time will tell if NetherRealm responds to this new line of backlash or if they find a way to patch this in-game hack.

