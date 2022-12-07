How to fix Warzone 2 and MW2 crashes for PC

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Many Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 players on PC have been reporting their game crashing without any warning. Here’s how you can fix those frustrating Warzone 2 and MW2 crashes and get back to taking down the enemy.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are battling plenty of bugs and glitches as they move to truly solidify themselves in the gaming space. One such problem is occurring for PC players and consists of the game crashing mid-game.

This is a particularly frustrating problem which is why we’ve compiled three ways to fix your MW2 and Warzone 2 crashes for PC. Here are some ways to stop the issue and get back to enjoying your game.

Contents

Released by the Warzone 2 developers, updating your drivers is the best way to fix your crashing Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 game. It’s the first step you should take if this problem is occurring and will likely fix the game crashing.

To update your drivers, follow these steps:

To update your AMD driver follow these steps:

Open AMD Radeon Settings. Click the updates button. Press Check for Updates. Install the update.

If you need to update your Nvidia drivers, follow these steps:

Launch GeForce Experience. Log in or create an account. Click on the Drivers tab. Press Check for Updates. Complete the installation.

Scan and Repair your game files

If updating your drivers doesn’t work, there could be a problem with your game files. The best way to check and fix this is to do a scan and repair. Here’s how to do it.

How to scan and repair on Battle.net

Open Battle.net. Click on the cog next to the blue play button. Press ‘scan and repair’. Wait then relaunch the game.

How to scan and repair on Steam

Open Steam. Head to your Library. Right-click on the game. Click on Properties then Local Files. Then press ‘verify integrity of game files’. Wait for it to scan and repair then relaunch the game.

Reinstall Modern Warfare 2/ Warzone 2

If all else fails, the next option is to simply uninstall Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 and reinstall it.

It’s not a guaranteed fix but it could help restore some of the faulty files that may be present within your game.

Those are all the suggestions to help you fix those Warzone 2 and MW2 crashes. While reinstalling, updating, or scanning your game, get prepared with some of our handy Warzone 2 guides:

