Best Modern Warfare 2 CDL Moshpit Loadouts

Modern Warfare 2’s CDL Moshpit is finally here, but you need the right loadout to hang with the best of the best. Here are the best classes to use in Season 1.

Activision developed CDL Moshpit to help bridge the gap for competitive players itching to queue in Ranked play, which launches in 2023. After a two-week delay, Activision finally introduced the playlist.

The Moshpit playlist features the same map pool, game modes, and ruleset as Ranked Play without an official ELO system. Players can start officially earning ELO points when Ranked Play launches.

We got our first look at what loadouts pros are using during the first weekend of Major 1 Qualifiers. The M4 and Vazev-9k dominated proceedings, but the CDL Moshpit does not include GA’d weapons. Meaning there are plenty of other viable weapons pros aren’t able to use on the main stage.

With that in mind, let’s jump right into the best CDL Moshpit loadouts.

Best CDL Moshpit Loadout: Primary weapons

It is essential to note the Moshpit and CDL Private matches share loadouts. The developers stated, “We recommend players create their preferred loadouts in a CDL Private Match lobby.”

M4

Activison The M4 is perfect for beaming opponents at medium to long range.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: Xten Grip

Xten Grip Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

Most CDL pros are using the M4, and that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The versatile AR dominates medium-range engagements but holds it’s own up close and personal.

You won’t have to deal with much recoil while using the M4, but to make the AR fire even more like a laser, the Sakin Tread-40 decreases horizontal and vertical recoil.

For MW2 weapons, it’s always a good idea to use attachments with no downsides, and the FSS Sharkfin increases aiming idle stability with no tradeoffs. The Hightower 20″ Barrel decreases ADS and movement speed but more than makes up for it with improved bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control.

Similarly, the Demo Precision Elite Factory stock decreases mobility while increasing aiming stability and recoil control. Finally, the 5.56 High Velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity, making it easier to shred through enemies.

Vaznev-9k

Activision The Vaznev-9k thrives at close-quarters in Warzone 2.

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

In an AR-dominated meta, the Vaznev-9k stands alone as the lone SMG option. The SMG is straightforward to use and is perfect for aggressive competitive players.

And that was not a typo, we only recommend using four attachments on the Vaznev-9k, as any more will detract from the weapon. We are starting off with the Bruen Pendulum, which improves vertical and horizontal recoil.

As mentioned before, the FSS Sharkfin increases aiming idle stability. The Otrezat Stock improves sprints and walking speed, and the True-Tac Grip helps sprint to fire and ADS speed.

TAQ 56

Activision The TAQ-56 in MW2.

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: Tundra Pro Barrel

Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin

FSS Sharkfin Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

The TAQ-56’s devastating damage at range gives players a different option than the more well-rounded M4. Just the Kastov-74 bests the AR’s TTK among class offerings, and a forgiving recoil makes the TAQ-56 easy to use.

We recommend using the FTAC Castle Comp to improve vertical and horizontal recoil and the FSS Sharkfin 90 to also help with recoil. The 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel improves damage range and bullet velocity.

Winning gunfights against highly skilled opponents in CDL Moshpits comes down to the closest of margins. The 5.56 High Velocity rounds increase bullet velocity, potentially being the difference between winning or losing an engagement.

Finally, the Tactique Brute Stock improves aiming stability and recoil control.

Kastov 74-u

Activison The Kastov-74u deals deadly damage at medium range.

Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

The Kastov-74u was banned from CDL action, and its class-leading TTK speed supports the decision. However, players can still equip the AR in CDL Moshpit, and it blows other weapons out of the water in close-range engagements.

Our build focuses on making the weapon even more mobile while still dealing massive damage. The Otrezat Stock and BR209 Barrel increase movement speed and ADS speed, while the True-Tac Grip improves sprint-to-fire and ADS Speed.

One downside of the 74-u is its punishing recoil. The VX Pineapple improves recoil steadiness and aim walking steadiness. Lastly, the 5.45 High velocity rounds increase bullet velocity.

MCPR-300

Activision The MCPR-300 in MW2.

Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

.300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Stock: FSS Merc Stock

The MCPR-300 hits like a truck, and that’s why most pros opt to use this weapon if they decide to pull out a sniper.

A downside of dealing massive damage is slower mobility. To help compensate for the weapon’s sluggishness, the Cronen Cheetah Grip, FSS Merc Stock, and 5 Round Mag improve ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

L-AB 330

Activision The LA-B 330 is the more mobile choice for CDL Moshpit sniper.

Stock: Bryson Streamline

Bryson Streamline Comb: Aim-Assist 406

Aim-Assist 406 Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

If you are not a fan of the bulkier MCPR-300, the L-AB 330 provides a lightweight sniper, more suited for aggressive players. The Bryson Streamline and Aim-Assist 406 improve movement, ADS, and sprint to fire speed.

Best CDL Moshpit loadout: Secondary weapons

It is worth noting that the combat knife is also a great secondary option for getting around maps quicker if you never use a pistol anyways.

X12

X12

Muzzle: XRK Ventor-900

XRK Ventor-900 Trigger Action: XRK Ligting Fire

XRK Ligting Fire Rear Grip: Cronen Lima-6

Most CDL Pros use the X12, as the speedy pistol boasts impressive mobility and fire speed.

The XRK Lighting Fire will allow you to get off consecutive shots faster. The Cronen Lima-6 and XRK Ventor-900 improve ADS speed and recoil control, respectively.

Best CDL Moshpit loadout: Perks and equipment

Perks

All ultimate perks are banned in competitive matches, so players only need to worry about the three base perks and bonus perk.

For the first two perk slots, we recommend choosing between Double Time, Battle Hardened, and Bomb Squad. Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad help alleviate grenade spam on respawn game modes, while Double Time is essential for moving around quicker during SnD matches.

Fast Hands should be the go-to selection for the bonus perk slot. The last thing you want is to lose a gunfight because you get caught reloading a weapon.

Equipment

For lethal grenades in CDL Moshpit, we recommend using either a frag grenade or semtex. It comes down to personal preference, as frag grenades can bounce into rooms, while semtex grenades stick to whatever surface you throw them at. Each option has a proper occasion for use.

As for tactical grenades, the flash grenade was banned in CDL play, but it is still a viable option in CDL Moshpit. Stun grenades come in handy for any game CDL mode, while smoke grenades are great for SnD.

Best CDL Moshpit loadout: Field upgrades

Modern Warfare 2 players in the CDL Moshpit playlist should look at dead silence or the trophy system as their go-to field upgrade choice. For respawn game modes, it’s always essential to have a trophy system on the objective, while Dead Silence makes more sense for SnD matches.