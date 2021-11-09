How to find roommates for villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As you continue to become a design expert in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’ll eventually need to find roommates for your vacation home clients. Here’s everything you need to know about finding roommates for your villagers.

One of the best expansions yet for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has arrived, in the form of the Happy Home Paradise update. There is an exceptional amount of content to sink your teeth into this around, with one of the new features allowing the player to find roommates for your clients and villagers.

Not sure where to begin? We’ve put together everything you need to know about roommates in the Happy Home Paradise update.

How to find roommates in New Horizons

If you haven’t begun designing some luscious vacation homes for your clients and fellow villagers already, then we recommend getting stuck in there first. After you’ve got a few homes under the hammer, you’ll eventually receive a visit from Niko, accompanied by a villager. While your creations may be keeping your clients happy design-wise, they will reveal that the idea of sharing it with some company could make it even better.

They’ll request you to find them a roommate, but a remodel of their home will also be part of the task. Lottie will agree this is a fantastic idea, and the quest for roommates will begin here.

Take a walk around your island and approach a villager who you think will be a good fit for the home. Once you’re happy with your pairing, you’ll get into designing their home.

Naturally, word of your great efforts will travel around the island and more opportunities will become available. Heading into the homes of your villagers and striking up a conversation will lead to more roommate pairings.

And that's all there is to it! We hope you have fun pairing your clients and villagers together.

