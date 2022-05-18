If you’re wondering how to get a ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in order to climb cliffs, we’ve got you covered.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you might’ve come across certain places which are at a higher altitude and require a specific tool to access them. This is where the ladder comes into play, allowing you to traverse these mountainous areas quite easily.

The process of getting the ladder is extremely easy, and our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide has got your back in case you’re unable to achieve it in-game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Ladder requirements

Like most other items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’ll need to craft the ladder on your workbench. Before you proceed to craft the ladder, you’ll have to complete a bunch of steps. So, without further ado, let’s get into each of these steps in detail.

1) Invite Villagers

Once you enter into the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, eventually you’ll need to earn Nook Miles, an in-game currency that can be earned after completing daily tasks and long-term challenges.

The process of unlocking the ladder’s recipe will require you to collect a total of 2,000 Nook Miles. After collecting the amount, head straight to Tom Nook’s green Resident Services tent and approach the green kiosk located on the right.

Access the Nook Miles Rewards menu and get yourself a Nook Miles Ticket for the aforementioned amount. Then head to the airport to visit the Mystery Island on the map.

It must be remembered that if you’re a new player, you won’t have access to the airport from the start. In-game progression is needed before you can proceed to interact with the airport and its staff.

After you reach the destination, you’ll need to roam a bit until you come across a wandering animal NPC. Interact with them until you get the option to invite them to your island. Remember, you have to visit two more islands and repeat the process to invite two more NPCs.

Ever feel the urge to collect resources around you for future use? Then we both think alike. Don’t shy away from collecting the materials, especially wood, as it will come in handy for later steps.

2) Open Nook’s Cranny

The next step that you need to complete is to help Timmy Nook to set up his shop for which he will need you to deliver some materials. Here’s the list of items that you need to collect for him:

30 Wood

30 Softwood

30 Hardwood

30 Iron Nuggets

Collecting wood in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ world is one of the easiest tasks in the game. All you need to do is hit the trees with your ax and you’ll have a decent cache of wood in no time.

The list above mentions three different types of wood and you can collect it by chopping down different types of trees. That seems easy, right? However, collecting iron will test your patience since a limited number of rocks are available. Luck will need to favor you as these rocks randomly yield iron, stone, or clay.

Congratulations! Now that you’ve successfully completed this task, we can proceed to the third step of achieving the ladder recipe.

3) Build a bridge

After you’ve completed Nook’s wish to set up his own shop, you’ll need to make arrangements for the three NPCs you asked to visit your island. Since a river falls midway, you’ll have to build a bridge for them to cross.

Nook will ask you to choose a proper location to build the bridge, giving you a recipe for the same. The recipe will require you to collect the following:

Four log stakes

Four clay

Four stones

You must also remember that the recipe will disappear from your inventory once you’ve built the bridge. So, make sure you place it somewhere useful for ease of access.

4) Pick a plot of land for your to-be neighbors

You must complete this step as it plays a significant role to unlock the ladder recipe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You now need to head back to Nook’s Cranny and inform him about your successful bridge construction.

He’ll then ask you to pick some locations for each of the three NPCs you invited to be your neighbors. After you’ve claimed some land for their future homesites, Nook will finally send you a recipe to craft the ladder!

5) Craft the ladder

Congratulations on finally unlocking the ladder recipe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! All you need to do right now is head straight to your crafting bench and craft the ladder.

You’ll need a total of four wood, four hardwood, and four softwood to craft the tool that will enable you to visit various places on your island that were inaccessible otherwise.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know on how to get the ladder recipe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

