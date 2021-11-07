Wondering how to get Brewster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons following the 2.0 update? Here are all of the steps you need to complete to unlock The Roost cafe.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ highly anticipated 2.0 update has finally arrived, breathing new life into Nintendo’s iconic title.

As players flock back to their islands after what seems a lifetime, they’ll be greeted with a whole host of familiar faces – but also a new one. Well, sort of.

Brewster the adorable pigeon barista with a knack for whipping up Animal Crossing’s best coffee has finally made his debut in the 2.0 update, so here’s where to find him and complete all of the necessary steps.

Advertisement

Contents

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Brewster location

In order to find this elusive barista extraordinaire, you’ll have to complete a few little steps first. Importantly, you’ll have to have a 3-star island or more in order to set the quest in motion.

It all begins with Blathers, resident historian and museum attendant. In order to get Brewster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Speak to Blathers at the museum. He will inform you that he wants to add a coffee shop to the campus. During his speech, he will note that Brewster likes gyroids, subtly telling the player to go to the pier. Once at the pier, speak to Kapp’n. Trade 1,000 Nook Miles for a ticket (you do not need to return to Residential Services.) You will be taken to a mysterious island where Brewster is located. Speak to him. He will accept Blathers’ offer to set up a coffee shop. Return to the museum. The museum will close for one day, however will reopen with the brand spanking new version of The Roost.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Brewster’s cafe

Now that you’ve unlocked the cafe, what exactly can you do there? Of course, you can drop a measly 200 bells on a steaming hot cup of coffee, but you can also chill with your friends!

Using amiibo figures or cards, you can give your mates a ring using the yellow phone box in the corner of the store.

Advertisement

So that’s everything you need to know to add Brewster to your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island. Looking to carve the best community you can? Here are a few of our handy guides:

How to get a villager to move out | Best way to plan your island layout | Funny catchphrases in New Horizons | How to time travel | How to restart your New Horizons island | Stop villagers moving out | Terraforming guide | Villager gift guide | How to get the Music Box | How to get the Storage Shed