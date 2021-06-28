All KK Slider songs & secret requests in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, traveling musician K.K. Slider comes to your island once a week to play some tunes. And, if you play your cards right, he’ll give you a record to take home with you.

Ever since the series debut on the Nintendo GameCube in 2002, K.K. Slider has been gracing players’ ears with his music. First, he was a busker by the train station, then he moved to the city. After that, he DJ’d in a nightclub, and now he sits outside your town hall every week to play a show.

There are many songs in New Horizons. You can ask him to play the exact track you want, or you can just wing it and get him to surprise you with one of his choice. After he’s done, he’ll gift you with a copy so you can play it on your record player at home.

All KK Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To ask K.K. to play a song, speak to him and click the “Gimme that one song” option. You’ll need to know the name so make sure you type it out exactly as it’s shown below (including the periods!), otherwise he will play a different one.

A couple of songs cannot be requested and you can only get through in-game events: K.K. Birthday, which you get on your birthday, and Welcome Horizons, which he gives you when he comes to your island for the first time.

K.K. Slider Songs Agent K.K. Aloha K.K. Bubblegum K.K. Cafe K.K. Comrade K.K. DJ K.K. Forest Life Go K.K. Rider Hypno K.K. I Love You Imperial K.K. K.K. Adventure K.K. Aria K.K. Ballad K.K. Bazaar K.K. Birthday (can’t request) K.K. Blues K.K. Bossa K.K. Calypso K.K. Casbah K.K. Chorale K.K. Condor K.K. Country K.K. Cruisin’ K.K. D&B K.K. Dirge K.K. Disco K.K. Dixie K.K. Étude K.K. Faire K.K. Flamenco K.K. Folk K.K. Fusion K.K. Groove K.K. Gumbo K.K. House K.K. Island K.K. Jazz K.K. Jongara K.K. Lament K.K. Love Song K.K. Lullaby K.K. Mambo K.K. Marathon K.K. Mariachi K.K. March K.K. Metal K.K. Milonga K.K. Moody K.K. Oasis K.K. Parade K.K. Ragtime K.K. Rally K.K. Reggae K.K. Rock K.K. Rockabilly K.K. Safari K.K. Salsa K.K. Samba K.K. Ska K.K. Sonata K.K. Song K.K. Soul K.K. Steppe K.K. Stroll K.K. Swing K.K. Synth K.K. Tango K.K. Technopop K.K. Waltz K.K. Western King K.K. Lucky K.K. Marine Song 2001 Mountain Song Mr K.K. My Place Neapolitan Only Me Pondering Rockin’ K.K. Soulful K.K. Space K.K. Spring Blossoms Stale Cupcakes Steep Hill Surfin’ K.K. The K. Funk To The Edge Two Days Ago Wandering Welcome Horizons (can’t request)

Secret KK Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As well as the regular tracks in the game, there are also three secret songs. He won’t play them at random, meaning the only way to get them is through his request feature.

Like the others, you need to make sure you input them exactly as written below to ensure K.K. plays the correct one.