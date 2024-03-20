How to predict weather patterns on Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You can now predict your island’s weather patterns on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, all thanks to MeteoNook, a browser-based weather app.

The app was created by Ash Wolf, also known as Ninji, a software developer in Glasgow and, for many Animal Crossing lovers, a savior for their ability to understand and work out the game’s many quirks.

Weather patterns are highly important in New Horizons for several reasons. They affect when certain bugs and fish appear or disappear. When it rains, Coelacanths, which sell for 15,000 bells, appear in the sea and snails appear on bushes, but butterflies disappear. Rain predictions can also be extremely helpful if you’re trying to grow hybrid flowers.

When the sky is clear at night, shooting stars are far more likely to appear. Occasionally, your island will also get rainbows, fog, and the Aurora Borealis in the wintertime. By entering known data points, MeteoNook can predict the weather on your island down to the second. Here is how you can do it.

How to use MeteoNook to predict weather patterns in Animal Crossing

Nintendo Using MeteoNook to predict weather patterns in Animal Crossing.

To predict your weather pattern you need to make sure you have the seed which is a very long number, unique to your island. This number determines your weather – and there are over two billion of these numbers.

This number determines your weather – and there are over two billion of these numbers. MeteoNook finds the seed through trial and error, comparing the data you provide with all of the different possibilities, ruling each one out if it doesn’t make sense.

You have to begin by recording what your weather looks like each hour out of the following categories: clear, sunny, cloudy, rain clouds, rain/snow, and heavy rain/snow. Ninji suggests you do this at the beginning of the hour when it is easiest to identify. But, you have to be certain, or the prediction you’re given could be wildly off-kilter.

Ninji suggests you do this at the beginning of the hour when it is easiest to identify. But, you have to be certain, or the prediction you’re given could be wildly off-kilter. If you happen to have a rainbow, aurora borealis, or a heavy shower on a day, it is enough data for the whole day , so you don’t have to enter your weather by the hour.

, so you don’t have to enter your weather by the hour. The app works because of the ability to time travel within the game, and because the weather conditions will always be the same on a certain time and day, whether you travel back or forward in time. Celeste’s appearances are picked randomly out of the days that have meteor showers, so this cannot be predicted.

What information do you get once you have the seed?

Once you have worked out your seed and entered it into the app along with your hemisphere, MeteoNook will provide you with a yearly and monthly breakdown of how your weather looks.

For example, in a given month you might get 3 light showers, 1 heavy shower, and 4 rainbows.

On individual days you will now be able to see exactly what your weather will look like, as long as the information you have provided is correct.

That’s everything you need to know about predicting weather patterns in Animal Crossing New Horizons! Check out some other guides below:

