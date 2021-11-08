How to cook and get recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Having a perfect home in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is essential, but cooking meals adds another delicious layer of fun. Here’s all you need to know about cooking and recipes in New Horizons.

As your journey to craft the best island possible in Animal Crossing continues, it is important to set some time aside for some of the more fruitful elements of the game. With plenty of recipes to acquire, you can become the ultimate chef on your island.

We’ve put together everything you need to know about gaining new recipes and cooking for your villagers.

How to cook in New Horizons

Before you can rustle up many of the different cuisines in New Horizons, it’s imperative that you get yourself a Stove/Gas Range for your household.

Head over to Nook’s Cranny, where you can purchase one for 3,500 bells. There are plenty of colors to choose from too, so don’t worry about customization for your home’s aesthetic. The Gas Range will also appear in lazy villagers’ homes.

Once you’ve got your cooking appliance installed, you’ll need to find DIY cooking recipes.

How to get recipes in New Horizons

Want to whip up a fantastic cake? Or maybe something a bit more complicated? No problem, as New Horizons has a wealth of cooking recipes to get a hold of.

There are a few ways that you can acquire DIY recipes, starting with the skies! That’s right, keep your eyes peeled for Balloons, as bursting them can lead to a surprise recipe.

The next option is far easier and quicker too: buy cooking books.

At the Nook Stop, you buy Be a Chef! for 2,000 Nook Miles

While at Nook’s Cranny their stock has Basic Cooking Recipes available for 4,980 bells.

Outside of the shops, make sure you’ve got a fishing rod handy, as taking to the shores can learn recipes by catching specific species.

While you’re at the beach, you’ll also be able to find messages in bottles, from time to time. Sometimes, there might just be a recipe inside them.

Lastly, your villagers can give you an assortment of recipes as you keep playing the game. Visting them in their homes is a great way to do this, especially when other villagers are cooking.

Now you’re all set to make some tasty treats. Don’t forget, there is still plenty to do within New Horizons:

