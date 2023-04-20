Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Collect ‘Em All quests have been stumping players for a while now. So, here’s how to complete Collect ‘Em All: Attic Mode in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with quests to complete, but few are as tricky as the Collect ‘Em All questline. After all, you’ll need to explore the entirety of the game’s map to find these little Green Alien Toys. Combine that with the longer time it takes for them to respawn and you have a vast amount of exploration.

So, to save you from scrapping the quest in preference for completing the Community Challenges, Star Path, or other quests, here’s how to complete Collect ‘Em All: Attic Mode in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Collect ‘Em All: Attic Mode

Disney / Gameloft Most of the Alien Toys are located in the Disney Castle.

Collect ‘Em All: Attic Mode may not be a puzzle as such, but it does contain a lot of exploring and searching around. So, to make it easier, here’s how to complete Attic Mode in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

1. Complete Strangers from the Outside

Collect ‘Em All: Attic Mode is a quest that follows the likes of Little Green Men and Strangers from the Outside so to get hold of this adventure you’ll first need to complete those.

If you need help with Little Green Men then take a look at our walkthrough. Or, if you’re struggling with Strangers from the Outside, check out our guide.

2. Speak to Buzz

Disney / Gameloft Buzz has so many Aliens to find.

After completing them, wait for the Attic Mode quest to begin. It’ll initially prompt you to speak to Buzz who will tell you that the remaining Aliens have gone into Attic Mode, meaning they’ll be harder to find.

He asks you to find the last 15 Alien Toys and hints that they will be located in both common areas and some secret spots.

3. Look for 15 Alien Toys in common areas and secret spots

The first eight toys will be available as soon as the quest begins, but to get the next seven Alien Toys you’ll need to wait around 36 hours after collecting the others. However, luckily the last seven will be in the same place as the original Aliens.

For an easier time searching, here’s where to look on both days.

Day 1

Dreamlight Castle ground floor Dreamlight Castle first floor Two on the Dreamlight Castle second floor Four in Chez Remi

36 Hours Later:

Four in Chez Remi 1 Dreamlight Castle bottom floor 1 Dreamlight Castle first floor 1 Dreamlight Castle second floor

4. Bring the Toys to Buzz

When you’ve found all 15 Alien Toys, head back to Buzz and he will congratulate you on a job well done. As a reward, he’ll give you another Space Ranger Supply Kit, saying it’s filled with the rarest plants in the Valley.

The Space Ranger Supply Kit will contain various flowers upon opening, so make sure you have somewhere to put them.

That’s how to complete Collect ‘Em All: Attic Mode in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for the next lot of Alien Toys to spawn, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

