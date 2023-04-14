Disney Dreamlight Valley is no stranger to exciting events, and the Easter Village Tasks are no different – but how do you complete the Eggs-eptional Decorating quest and what is the reward? Let’s take a look.

From Halloween to Christmas, Disney Dreamlight Valley consistently releases quests to complete. However, rather than giving you a quest to craft something or catch bunnies, some of these quests only have a title, leaving players to figure out what that means and how they can complete it.

One such quest is the Eggs-eptional Decorating, which only gives you a limited title, hinting at some sort of decorating challenge. So, to avoid any confusion and ensure you get the reward, here’s how to complete Eggs-eptional Decorating in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

If you’re looking to solve another Easter quest for the game, take a look at our guide for the Spring Taste Test.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggs-eptional Decorating guide

Disney / Gameloft Craft some adorable furniture to complete this quest.

The Eggs-eptional Decorating quest requires the player to craft and place four Spring themed items of furniture in their Valley. Such items can be four of the same or different designs depending on the players’ preference.

With the nature of the quest being Easter themed, the four items will need Eggs for their materials. For the Wild Spring Eggs, Egg-cellent Fruit, and Spring V-EGG-etables simply search around your Valley and you’ll see some on the ground, some on bushes, and some as a craftable seed.

All the accepted items of furniture you can craft, along with their materials are below:

Furniture Materials Over Easy Chair 5 Wild Spring Egg, 5 Egg-cellent Fruit “Don’t Put ‘Em All in One Basket” Basket 10 Wild Spring Egg, 10 Egg-cellent Fruit, 5 Spring V-EGG-etable, 20 Fiber Spring Egg Bounty 15 Wild Spring Egg, 15 Egg-cellent Fruit, 15 Spring V-EGG-etable, 50 Stone Sunny Side Up Arch 25 Wild Spring Egg, 25 Egg-cellent Fruit, 25 Spring V-EGG-etable, 10 Iron Ingot

For ease, we recommend crafting four Over Easy Chairs, costing a total of 20 Wild Spring Eggs and 20 Egg-cellent Fruits. It’s much easier and quicker to do than finding Iron, Stone, or Fiber.

Once you’ve crafted them, open your furniture menu and place the four items in your Valley. This will initiate the quest and it’ll quickly be marked as complete. Once this is done, you’ll get an exclusive Tulip Lamp as a reward.

There you have it, that’s how to complete the Eggs-eptional Decorating quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While searching for more eggs, take a look at some of our handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

