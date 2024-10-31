The Sims 4 Life & Death cheats & how to use them

The cheats that ship with The Sims 4 Life & Death Expansion Pack can be a lifesaver when you want to unlock things in an instant or quickly turn your Sims into a ghost.

The most recent DLC, the Life & Death Expansion Pack, lets you extend your playthrough with your Sim in numerous ways, all while adding new features that make things more realistic. That said, it can take a while to explore everything the pack has to offer one by one.

Maybe you want to instantly climb up the ladder in the all-new Reaper career or want to see what happens if you turn into a ghost in an instant.

All these things are possible thanks to cheats — so here’s a rundown of how you can use them all.

All Life & Death cheats in The Sims 4

If you want to please the Grim Reaper by collecting as many souls as possible, level up your Thanatology skill, or write the best horror book ever, we won’t judge. Here’s a list of every cheat in the DLC:

Cheat Effect Stats.Set_Skill_Level Minor_Thanatology Increases your Sim’s Thanatology skill level to maximum. Feel free to change the last number from 1-10 for a specific skill level aspirations.complete_current_milestone Completes your Aspiration tasks from Life & Death Careers.Promote Active_Reaper Promotes your Sim in the Reaper career Careers.Demote Active_Reaper Demotes your Sim in the Reaper career bb. ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement Unlocks items from the career rewards for your Sim Death.toggle [on/off] Enables and disables Sims death traits.equip_trait trait_ghost_[cause of death] Instantly turns a Sim into the type of ghost you desire

ea / dexerto

How to use cheats in The Sims 4

The first thing you’ll need to do to use cheats is to bring up the cheat window and enter one of the cheats above. Here’s a step-by-step guide to do so:

ea / dexerto This is what the cheat window looks like when you bring it up in the game.

Press CTRL + Shift + C to open the cheat window. Type testingcheats on and hit enter. Copy and paste the cheat code above to your game’s cheat window. Press enter. The cheat should now be applied to your game.

Assuming you’ve done these steps correctly, the cheat you used should be working as intended. These are great options if your Sim is busy juggling between work, family, and other things, yet you want them to try out the new features.

Now that you know how to use cheats in Life & Death, check out the ones you can use in Lovestruck and the best expansions to spice up your playthrough.