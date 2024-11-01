BioWare RPGs are known to be pretty expansive and their latest is no exception. So, how long is Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has finally launched after a 10-year hiatus for the franchise. We’ve reviewed the game and can confidently say that the wait was worthwhile.

The game takes you on an epic journey across Nothern Thedas to locations only mentioned in snippets of lore in previous titles. Along the way, you’ll meet a colorful cast of companions and interesting factions that inhabit the region.

If you’re gearing up for a playthrough, you might want to know how long a run in Dragon Age: The Veilguard will take. We’ll go over the length of the game in this guide.

BioWare via Dexerto Delving into Solas’ memories will definitely pad out your run time.

How long does it take to beat Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

It’s a bit of a tough question to answer without the usual aggregators having some quantifiable data but we can speak from experience. Our first playthrough for review took roughly 65 hours.

We didn’t go for a full 100% but we did complete a number of sidequests, built our reputation with the game’s six factions, and maxed out our bond with most of the game’s companions. Depending on how much time you want to invest in these pursuits, we’d say that a first-time playthrough of Dragon Age: The Veilguard will take between 55-80 hours.

Focusing solely on the game’s main questline with no deviations at all can likely be done in around 30-35 hours. A completionist run on the other hand will take multiple playthroughs in order to see all the differing choices and consequences. This will likely take over 100 hours.

How to track your progress in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

If you’re wondering how to determine how far along you are in your playthrough of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the game splits itself into 14 ‘parts’. These occur over three fairly distinct acts and there are some major set pieces that act as signposts for each one.

Below we’ve listed the names of particular missions we think mark the bookends for the major slices of the game. If you’re looking to avoid peripheral spoilers that you might be able to draw from context, we suggest averting your gaze.

The key missions of Dragon Age: The Veilguard are as follows:

The End of the Beginning: The final quest in the prologue

The final quest in the prologue The Siege of Weisshaupt : The end of act one

: The end of act one Fire and Ice: The end of act two

The end of act two When Plans Align: Marks the point of no return for the final few quests

Fortunately, upon completion of the final quest and viewing your ending, the game will return you to a save file before you started ‘When Plans Align’. This means you’ll have the option to curry favor with any faction or build a bond with whatever companions you’ve missed out on.

These factors as well as certain choices you make within the game’s closing hours can impact your ending so you can try out a few.

BioWare via Dexerto Devoting time to your companions will impact your ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Hopefully that breakdown of how long it takes to beat Dragon Age: the Veilguard should give you an idea of what to expect for your journey.

