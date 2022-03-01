How long is Elden Ring? Main story length, completionist run & more

Wondering how long it takes to beat Elden Ring? Well, our handy hub has all the answers to your questions.

Elden Ring is a truly massive game that is filled with huge amounts of deadly enemies, monolithic bosses, and hidden secrets. Of course, beating Elden Ring can take a long time, especially if you wish to explore every inch of The Lands Between.

While it doesn’t matter how long it takes you to complete FromSoftware’s latest title, it’s always nice to see how much time you’ll need to commit.

Whether you’re a hardcore Soulsborne fan who wants to speedrun the main story or a keen adventurer who wishes to explore the entire map, our Elden Ring playthrough hub has you covered.

How long is Elden Ring?

A single playthrough of Elden Ring takes an average of 44 hours. However, this is only the time needed to complete the game’s main story. Those who wish to explore The Lands Between and complete the various side quests and optional bosses can expect to spend around 70 hours.

Of course, these times will vary depending on individual skill and overall exploration time. This also doesn’t take into account multiplayer aspects of the game, so if you enjoy invading and playing co-op, then you can expect to pump even more hours into Elden Ring.

At the 2022 Taipei Game Show, Yasuhiro Kitao of FromSoftware noted that an average playthrough of Elden Ring will take around 30 hours. “The idea is that the main route should be able to be completed within around 30 hours,” explained Kitao.

“There are dozens more hours worth of gameplay,” but he noted that 30 hours is roughly the playtime for the main story. As players get used to the various mechanics and find the best Elden Ring weapons, classes, and armor – we expect speedruns to begin smashing these times.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

