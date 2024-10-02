Fortnite has a new feature that parents will absolutely love

Fortnite has just introduced new parental control options, one of which lets parents set a time limit on their child’s account.

Parents getting angry at their children playing Fortnite has been a well-known topic since 2017. After all, with the game being known to appeal to all ages and having so many different collabs, it can be so easy to get lost in the Battle Royale grind. Well, thanks to a new time limit feature, things are looking much better on the parents’ end.

Article continues after ad

As announced in a blog post on October 1, 2024, Fortnite now has parental control options that allow parents to limit the time their child spends on Fortnite and Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).

Along with a time limit setting, they can also choose specific time windows during the day or when exactly they’re letting their child play.

Samsung/Epic Games Now, parents won’t have to worry about their child spending too much time playing Fortnite.

After a time limit is set in the account, players will be notified of the game when they only have 30 minutes left. Once the timer runs out, they will not be able to play Fortnite or open UEFN until the next day or until the next time window.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There is a bit of leeway, however, as it doesn’t always mean that players are essentially locked out once they pass the time limit. In the game, players can “Ask for More Time” by selecting the option if it is enabled. If the parents allow, they can continue playing.

To configure these features and settings, parents can head to Epic’s Account Portal and select the Parental Controls tab after signing in with their child’s account. From here, parents can also track their child’s time in the game from the Time Reports section.

Article continues after ad

Once they’re set up, the settings will automatically be in effect in-game and UEFN across all devices. It’s also worth knowing that the only time the time limit feature doesn’t count or gets paused is if the game enters Sleep Mode or UEFN goes idle.