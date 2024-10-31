This is why leveling up weapons in Black Ops 6 takes so much longer

Leveling weapons in Black Ops 6 is now slower than ever. Here’s why it’s taking you so long to level weapons like the XM4 and Jackal.

In Call of Duty, leveling weapons is essential. Players earn weapon XP to unlock attachments – critical for gaining advantages in battle.

Past games awarded weapon XP for kills and in-game objectives, like securing zones or capturing flags, making progression faster for team players.

But in Black Ops 6, objective completions no longer count toward weapon XP. Instead, the only way to level up weapons is through kills alone.

Dexerto / Activision Leveling up weapons is not a one-day gig.

This shift has dramatically slowed progression for many players, who are hoping for faster leveling.

The frustration was palpable on Reddit, where users aired grievances on a thread titled “Weapon leveling is slow as hell.”

One gamer lamented, “Dude, I’ve been trying to do the gold challenge for the second launcher for two days. I’ll go 10+ games without somebody calling in something I can actually hit with the damn thing.”

Others expressed dismay about high-level attachments requiring long hours of grinding, with one user writing, “One of the attachments I wanna mess around with on an LMG is at level 46 :(.”

Another player broke down the changes, explaining, “The big reason weapon leveling is so god damn slow is b/c XP earned from objectives isn’t going towards weapon level. Only XP from kills counts. … I have guns where I got zombies gold and almost multiplayer gold on them, and they’re still not max level. That just shouldn’t be the case.”

While players continue adapting to Black Ops 6’s kill-centric weapon leveling, the community remains split.

Some have accepted the grind, while others urge changes to revive objective-based progression. Until then, the only surefire way to level up is to rack up as many kills as possible. While you’re at it, try to clear as many challenges as possible to unlock more camos.