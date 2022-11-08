How long is God of War Ragnarok? Main story length & side content rundown

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

God of War Ragnarok is filled to the brim with expansive locations, a hefty dose of side content, hidden collectibles, and of course, an epic main storyline. But just how long does it take to see and do everything in the latest chapter of Kratos’ saga? Here’s what you need to know.

With the God of War reboot in 2018 came an enormous open-world adventure jam-packed with secrets for players to uncover. From the twisting main narrative itself to the Valkyrie fights, and of course the 51 Ravens hidden throughout the realms, there was plenty to keep you busy.

As you would expect, the sequel follows suit with an equally ambitious journey, sending Kratos and Atreus far and wide across familiar and new territories all the same. But with this expanded scope, is the game itself any longer?

While it ultimately boils down to how you play and your skill when it comes to winning some of the more difficult fights and finding the more subtle collectibles, most playthroughs should clock in at roughly the same time. So here’s what you can expect if you’re jumping into God of War Ragnarok.

How long is God of War Ragnarok? Main storyline only

If you’re purely interested in the main storyline and care little for the side content on offer, God of War Ragnarok should take you roughly 25 to 30 hours at most. With more realms now accessible and plenty of additional characters showing up, it’s a slightly longer tale than its predecessor, though not by much.

While most of the main path can be blitzed through without too much difficulty, avoiding side content along the way will see the difficulty increase as you progress. Enemies will be at a higher level, and you’ll be missing an assortment of upgrades locked behind side missions. So expect some tougher fights toward the end if this is your preferred method, but even then, your run shouldn’t take any longer than 30 hours.

Sony While you can just beeline the main story, we highly recommend taking your time with Ragnarok.

How long is God of War Ragnarok? 100% completion

If you’d rather tick all the boxes and reach 100% completion across every realm in God of War Ragnarok, you’re looking at roughly 40 to 50 hours for this more intricate playthrough. With that amount of time, you should be able to find every collectible, tie up all loose ends in side missions, and complete every bonus challenge on offer.

As you might expect, a few areas are a little more difficult than others and could alter your playtime quite significantly. Finding every hidden Raven is one such task, as is clearing the Muspelheim trials. But perhaps the most challenging aspect of Ragnarok is the Berserker fights, similar to the Valkyries in the previous game.

For us it took around 42 hours to clear everything on offer, but your mileage may vary.