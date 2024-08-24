How long is Black Ops 6? Campaign length revealed

Just how long is Black Ops 6 going to be? Developers have chimed in early to reveal the rough length of the campaign, and it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

Like clockwork, another year means another Call of Duty title. This time around, Treyarch is leading the charge once again as Black Ops 6 comes into focus as Activision’s marquee release for 2024.

As we edge closer to its October 25 release, and with the early Beta just around the corner, plenty of intel is being revealed on a near-daily basis. From a full overview of the round-based Zombies experience to a deep dive on the game’s multiplayer, we already know a great deal of what to expect.

Now, we have some further insight on the game’s singleplayer offering too. Developers have touched on the Black Ops 6 campaign length, and we’ve got the rundown here for you.

How long to beat Black Ops 6 campaign

The Black Ops 6 campaign is expected to run between six to nine hours, according to Treyarch’s Production Director Yale Miller. The dev suggested as much in conversation with Game File.

Obviously it’s worth taking this comment with a grain of salt until we get the game in our hands, but this estimate certainly aligns with other CoD campaigns.

Activision Black Ops 6 falls on the higher end of the list when it comes to CoD campaign length.

The quickest campaign in franchise history just passed with 2023’s Modern Warfare 3 (the second one), clocking in at five hours for the average playthrough. Meanwhile, the longest CoD campaign on record is a tie between two Treyarch titles in 2008’s World at War and 2015’s Black Ops 3, both taking an average of nine hours to beat.

All this data comes from howlongtobeat.com, where thousands of players tally their total game time. Below is the full series at a glance.

Every Call of Duty campaign time to beat

Call of Duty (2003) – 7 hours

– 7 hours Call of Duty 2 (2005) – 8 hours

– 8 hours Call of Duty 3 (2006) – 8 hours

– 8 hours Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007) – 7 hours

– 7 hours World at War (2008) – 9 hours

– 9 hours Modern Warfare 2 (2009) – 6.5 hours

– 6.5 hours Black Ops (2010) – 7 hours

– 7 hours Modern Warfare 3 (2011) – 6 hours

– 6 hours Black Ops II (2012) – 7 hours

– 7 hours Ghosts (2013) – 6 hours

– 6 hours Advanced Warfare (2014) – 7 hours

– 7 hours Black Ops III (2015) – 9 hours

– 9 hours Infinite Warfare (2016) – 7 hours

– 7 hours WWII (2017) – 7 hours

– 7 hours Modern Warfare (2019) – 6 hours

– 6 hours Black Ops Cold War (2020) – 5.5 hours

– 5.5 hours Vanguard (2021) – 6 hours

– 6 hours Modern Warfare II (2022) – 8 hours

– 8 hours Modern Warfare III (2023) – 5 hours

Those are the average times for every other CoD title, meaning Black Ops 6 certainly falls in line if the developer comments hold true. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all pans out in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, be sure to brush up on everything else we know about the new release here.