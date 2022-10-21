How long is Gotham Knights? Main story length & completionist run explained

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

Wondering how many chapters Gotham Knights has and how long it takes to complete the game? In this guide, we have everything you need to know starting from the number of missions to the time needed for a completionist run.

Gotham Knights puts you in the shoes of the city’s most iconic vigilantes, in the absence of Batman. The game’s intro gives us an idea of what actually happened to the Dark Knight, which means it’s time for his sidekicks to take care of Gotham.

Since the game is story-based, the entire adventure is divided into several chapters or missions called “Closed Case Files“.

If you are a Gotham City fan and want to know how long it takes to complete the game and how many chapters there are — don’t fret, as we have all the answers for you.

WB Games Montréal The heroes of Gotham have stepped up after Batman’s demise.

How long does it take to complete Gotham Knights?

If you’re playing Gotham Knights purely for its story, it can take you 15-20 hours to complete the main game. It is important to note that your playtime will depend on which difficulty level you select.

However, if you’re someone who is aiming for 100% completion, then it may take you 25-30 hours. This includes all the side quests and optional missions the game has to offer.

How many chapters are there in Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights is divided into a total of eight chapters which are known as “Closed Case Files” in the game. These chapters are further divided into subcases which makes it easier for you to follow the story.

Here’s a rundown of all the chapters in the game:

Case 01 : Batman’s Last Case 1.1 – Kirk Langstrom 1.2 – The Langstrom Drive 1.3 – Weird Science 1.4 – Blackgate Blues

: Case 02 : The Rabbit hole 2.1 – AKA Oswald Cobblepot 2.2 – The Powers Club

: Case 03 : In the Shadows 3.1 – The Key 3.2 – Chelsea Tunnel

: Case 04 : The Masquerade 4.1 – Mark Hendricks 4.2 – The Orchard Hotel

: Case 05 : The Court of Owls 5.1 – Little Birds 5.2 – Inside Gotham’s Walls

: Case 06 : Jacob Kane 6.1 – Court Judgement 6.2 – The Voice of the Court

: Case 07 : The League of Shadows 7.1 – Friends in Need 7.2 – Talia Al Ghul

: Case 08 : Head of the Demon 8.1 – Dangerous Skies 8.2 – The Lazarus Pit

:

So, there you have it — that’s all you need to know about Gotham Knights’ play time and how many chapters are present. For more about the game, be sure to check some other tips and guides:

