How big is Cities Skylines 2? File Size for PC

City-builder fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Cities Skylines 2, but the question of how big the game is stands out. Here’s everything we know about the Cities Skylines 2 file size for PC.

Developed by Colossal Order and set to be published by Paradox Interactive, Cities Skylines 2 promises to expand on its predecessor’s successes and deliver an unparalleled city simulation experience. With enhanced graphics, sophisticated AI, and many new features, it’s natural to wonder about the game‘s pc file size.

The size of a game is crucial in today’s digital age. As gamers, we juggle various installations, updates, and save files, and disk space can become a luxury. So, just how big is Cities: Skylines 2 and what is the file size?

Cities Skylines 2 PC File Size: What We Know

Rumors circulating in the gaming community suggest that the Cities Skylines 2 PC file size could be around 50 GB. While Paradox Interactive or Colossal Order hasn’t officially confirmed this number, it indicates the massive scope and depth the game will likely offer.

With vast landscapes, intricate details, and extensive customizations, such a file size suggests we’re in for a treat in terms of gameplay and visual fidelity.

For comparison, many modern AAA games have file sizes ranging between 40GB and 100GB, depending on the game’s content and graphics. Given the rumored size of Cities Skylines 2, it aligns well with the expectations of a game of its stature.

