How big is Modern Warfare 3 Beta? File size on PC & Console revealed

As the Modern Warfare 3 beta is now in the spotlight, you’ll need to know how big it is on console and PC before jumping in.

The hype for Modern Warfare 3 is immense as Activision barrels through its Open Beta weekends this month, bringing back a whole host of maps, mechanics, and game modes.

But before even jumping into Call of Duty’s latest installment, you’ll need to know how much disk space it’s going to take up.

So here is all we know of the MW3 beta’s file size, and the potential full game size yet to come.

How big is the Modern Warfare 3 beta?

According to Playstation Game Size, the beta pack is 24.813 GB on PS5. The size will vary depending on the platform, be it Xbox or PC. However, the beta is around 24-25 GB across all platforms.

Though that’s just part of the equation. To access the beta, you will need to download the Call of Duty HQ app, which will add around 100 GB to the file size.

But, if you don’t want to commit to the massive CoD HQ, you can access the beta through MW2, which would be around 81 GB of disk space, that is if you already have it installed.

Activision is yet to release the full system requirements for Modern Warfare 3, however, it is likely you’ll need at least 100 GB or more of free disk space to comfortably fit MW3 on PC.

But it is likely throughout MW3’s lifespan, the game will only get bigger with new seasons and additional content, so it’s advisable to have a little more space than the minimum.

Since we don’t have the full details of MW3’s final size, we will keep you updated here once we know more.