Is Cities Skylines 2 coming to Game Pass?

City builder fans may be waiting to put some bucks down on Cities Skylines 2. But many gamers wonder, will it come to Game Pass? We’ve got the details.

Cities Skylines 2, developed by Colossal Order and published by Paradox Interactive, is a follow-up to the original classic that swept gamers off their feet. If its predecessor was all about setting the bar high, this sequel aims to push the boundaries even further.

With improved simulation factors, enhanced city and population sizes, and revamped traffic AI, Cities Skylines 2 promises to be everything fans hoped for and more. The anticipation is palpable, and the big question on everyone’s mind. How and where can they get their hands on this game? And if you’re a Game Pass subscriber, you might be in for a treat.

Will Cities Skylines 2 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, the much-anticipated Cities Skylines 2 will be gracing PC Game Pass from its release date on October 24, 2023. While the game has been delayed on Xbox consoles, PC gamers currently subscribed to the service will be able to play on release day.

This decision showcases a growing trend of top-tier games being made available on platforms like Game Pass, ensuring subscribers get top value for their money.

For many, the appeal of Game Pass has always been its ability to provide access to a vast library of games for a nominal monthly fee. Adding Cities Skylines 2 to its roster not only elevates the service’s value but also ensures a broader audience will experience the sprawling urban landscapes and intricate city management systems the game offers.

