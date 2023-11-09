Wondering whether Cities Skylines 2 has co-op or multiplayer? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know about whether or not you can play this city-builder with friends.

The much-anticipated sequel to 2015’s critically acclaimed city-builder, Cities Skylines 2, is finally available on PC and players are already hard at work designing their dream cities.

While the console versions of Cities Skylines 2 won’t be released until Q2 of 2024, PC players were able to dive in on October 24, 2023. This means the community has already started planning out various mods to change up the experience.

Article continues after ad

However, PC players who have access to the game may be wondering if they can join up with friends to design cities together in multiplayer. Let’s break down whether or not Cities Skylines 2 has multiplayer support.

Article continues after ad

Does Cities Skylines 2 have multiplayer or co-op?

Colossal Order

At the time of writing, Cities Skylines 2 on PC does not feature multiplayer or co-op support. It’s also unclear whether or not the team at Colossla Order has any official plans to implement multiplayer or co-op support in the future.

Article continues after ad

However, the developer did touch upon the question in a Q&A session held on X in April 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After one fan asked if there was “Any scope to add multiplayer” to the city-builder sequel, Colossal Order responded witht eh following: “Cities Skylines 2 is our most ambitious project to date, expanding on every mechanic in the franchise. Adding multiplayer support takes an incredible amount of time and resources that would take away from building the core player experience we are striving to create.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As such, it seems clear the developer is focused on making the core game as strong as it can be before multiplayer would ever come into the picture.

However, mod support on PC could eventually bring unofficial multiplayer functionality to the game, as similar to the original Cities Skylines.

That’s everything fans need to know about whether or not Cities Skylines 2 has multiplayer or co-op. Those looking for more guides on Cities Skylines 2 can check out the links below:

Article continues after ad

Cities Skylines 2 DLC guide: All post-launch content confirmed | Is Cities Skylines 2 coming to Game Pass? | How big is Cities Skylines 2? File Size for PC | Cities Skylines 2’s new mod platform brings mods to console | Cities Skylines 2 won’t delay launch despite missing performance benchmark | Cities Skylines 2 PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs