Cities Skylines 2 DLC guide: All post-launch content confirmed

Cities Skylines 2 has a plethora of content to enjoy, but players will always be wanting more. Here is everything to know about Cities Skylines 2 DLC and post-launch content.

With the game‘s launch creating waves of excitement, die-hard fans and newcomers alike are eagerly waiting to know what’s next. And from what we’ve gathered, Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have quite the lineup of post-launch content up their sleeves.

After the phenomenal success of the first installment, it’s no surprise that Cities Skylines 2 is gearing up to offer an even broader array of downloadable content. Whether it’s scenic backdrops echoing the beauty of San Francisco or the buzzing radio channels setting the city’s rhythm, this game promises to enhance every player’s urban planning experience. Let’s dive into the buffet of DLCs and see what’s on offer.

All Cities Skylines 2 DLC and Post Launch Content

San Francisco Set: Add a touch of the West Coast with the San Francisco Set. This pack includes everything from a Muscle Car Garage building and 5 distinct Muscle car models to the renowned Golden Gate Bridge. And the cherry on top? An exclusive San Francisco map. This set is exclusively available with the Expansion Pass.

Beach Properties Asset Pack (Q4′ 23): Take your city’s coastline to the next level with this asset pack. “Beach Properties” is chock-full of assets for creating posh beachfront residential areas, expanding your city customization like never before.

Content Creator Packs x 2 (Q1′ 24): Breathe life into your metropolis with over 60 unique assets from two favorite Cities: Skylines community creators. These packs are your ticket to adding a personal touch and showcasing the flair of talented modders.

Radio Stations x 3 (Deluxe Relax Station/Soft Rock Radio/Cold Wave Channel): Amp up the ambiance in your burgeoning metropolis with three distinct radio stations. Paired with every new release, these radio packs are essential for players seeking the ultimate auditory experience while crafting their urban masterpieces.

The promise of Cities Skylines 2 extends beyond its foundational gameplay. With an array of diverse DLCs and post-launch content, it ensures players remain captivated and engaged.

