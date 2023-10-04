How big is Forza Motorsport? File Size for Xbox and PC

Forza Motorsport will be screeching onto Xbox consoles and PCs this October, and you’ll want to know how much free space you’ll need before you can install the game, so here’s the file size for Forza Motorsport on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The newest racing game to hit Xbox consoles and PC is Forza Motorsport which is set to release on October 10, 2023, and it’s shaping up to be a fantastic simulation title for all the hardcore racing fans out there.

The latest entry in this beloved franchise has a lot of fantastic content for fans to enjoy, including over 500 vehicles to drive, 20 unique tracks to race around, and some free rewards. Before you can start racing, however, you’ll need to install the game first, and we’ve got all the information you need about Forza Motorsport’s file size.

Without further ado, here’s exactly how much space you’ll need to install Forza Motorsport on Xbox Series S/X and PC.

Turn 10 Studios Forza Motorsport will feature 500 vehicles for players to drive.

How big is Forza Motorsport on Xbox and PC?

You can find the file size for Forza Motorsport on Xbox consoles and PC below:

Xbox Series X : 133 GB

: 133 GB Xbox Series S : 97 GB

: 97 GB PC: 118 GB.

As you can see, Forza Motorsport is a massive game, so you’ll need to make sure you’ve got plenty of free space on your platform of choice if you want to play the game at launch. Given the latest installment in the Forza franchise boasts some truly stunning and realistic graphics, it’s no surprise that it’s set to take up a lot of internal storage space.

