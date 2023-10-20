Is Cities Skylines 2 coming to console?

For those who’ve been eager to learn if Cities Skylines 2 is making its grand entrance on consoles, we’ve got the details right here. So, is Cities Skylines 2 coming to Xbox, PlayStation and Switch?

The city-building simulation game captured hearts across the globe, and with the sequel’s PC release causing quite the storm, console gamers have been eagerly awaiting news. The anticipation has been palpable, as we await details on Cities Skylines 2‘s console release.

For every PC gamer readying their blueprints, console enthusiasts have been left wondering: when is Cities Skylines 2 coming to Xbox and PlayStation? And is there a Nintendo Switch release happening?

Is Cities Skyline 2 coming to Xbox and PlayStation?

Cities Skyline 2 is coming to the consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in Q2 2024. Players will once again have the opportunity to don their virtual mayor’s hat, shape the fate of their cities, and navigate the intricate dance of urban planning, all from the comfort of their couches.

This much-anticipated release promises to bring enhanced graphics, optimized gameplay mechanics, and a plethora of new features that will surely elevate the console gaming experience. For long-time fans of the franchise, this is the moment to mark calendars and set those reminders. And for newcomers? A world of urban exploration awaits.

Cities Skyline 2’s journey to consoles cements its position as a staple in the gaming world. As the sun sets on our current metropolises, a new dawn awaits, promising bigger, better, and more vibrant cities. Whether you’re an urban planning veteran or a budding mayor, get ready to dive into a world of limitless possibilities in Q2 2024.

Is Cities Skyline 2 coming to Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, while Cities Skylines 2 will be coming to Xbox and PlayStation next year, it will not be seeing a release on Nintendo Switch. The reason for this is largely down to the power of Nintendo’s handheld console, which will not be able to run the game at a sufficient performance level.

This is all we have to say about Cities Skyline 2's possible release on consoles.

