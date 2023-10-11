How big is Honkai Star Rail on PS5? File size

Honkai Star Rail has finally been released for PS5 and Trialblazers may want to know how much file size the game takes up. Here’s exactly how much space you’ll need for the gacha game on PS5.

After a lot of anticipation, HoYoverse’s Honkai Star Rail has finally arrived for the PlayStation 5! Console players can now enjoy all the great gacha content that mobile and PC fans have sunk hours into since the turn-based title launched back in April.

With an exciting Sci-Fi world to explore, a large roster of free and banner-exclusive characters to play as, and fast-paced turn-based battles, Honkai Star Rail quickly hooked fans worldwide. If you’re ready to boot up the game on PS5, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got enough space on your console.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail’s file size on PS5.

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail is now available on PS5.

How big is Honkai Star Rail on PS5?

Honkai Star Rail takes up approximately 30 GB of storage on your console.

This includes the base game and the 1.4 version update that will be preloaded in your initial download. While this file size is relatively small for a PS5 release, it’s still significantly bigger than the mobile and PC versions of the game which take up 20 GB and 10 GB respectively.

Honkai Star Rail is similar to Genshin Impact given that it’s a game with a huge scale that thankfully doesn’t take up a massive amount of storage space on any of its available platforms, so you shouldn’t need to break out any external storage space to get onboard the Astral Express.

That’s everything you need to know about the file size of Honkai Star Rail on PS5! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

