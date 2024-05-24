Where to find Slurp Cactus and how to use it in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is bringing more than just new weapons and skins to the popular battle royale. It’s also giving the game’s map a more desert-like vibe to reflect its post-apocalyptic theme.

One particular thing that’s changing with the new map is the appearance of Slurp Cactus. Scattered around the map, these plants can be used to heal yourself, as well as your vehicle.

However, these properties are only brought out in certain situations, which is why this guide is designed to teach you everything you need to know about Slurp Cactus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Epic Games The Fortnite Slurp Cactus offers a chance to heal yourself.

Where to find Slurp Cactus

Fortunately, Slurp Cactus is not difficult to find. It can be found scattered around the map.

Now, they aren’t actual cacti; instead, they’re more like an inflatable character you might find at a used car lot. They’ll be moving around and are bright green, so they’re hard to miss.

How to use Slurp Cactus

Using Slurp Cactus comes down to two methods, and depends on whether or not you are in your vehicle at the time. However, both methods will restore your health.

If you are on foot, you can approach the Slurp Cactus and use a Pickaxe on it to cause various pieces of cacti to break around you. When you collect them, they will replenish your health.

But, you don’t have to be on-foot to use the Slurp Cactus. If you are driving in your vehicle, you can simply run into the cactus to not only replenish your health, but also the health of your car.

The Slurp Cactus is not the only new thing coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, so be sure to check out how to get the new T-60 armor from Fallout, where you can find the new Mythic weapons, and learn more about Nuka Cola.

