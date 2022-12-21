High on Life: How to unlock the secret ending

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

High on Life has a secret ending for those who take the time to do a little bit more digging, so here’s how you can unlock it.

High on Life has been quite the sleeper hit since it landed on Xbox Game Pass. The irreverent first-person shooter was developed by the same team who create Rick and Morty, so it was always going to appeal to a wide audience. The game’s story is surprisingly deep for a cartoon-themed game, borrowing from Justin Roiland’s other works in that regard.

However, those who explore every inch of High on Life and take the time to follow up on plot threads will be treated to a secret ending, which extends the standard one you unlock before the credits roll. Here’s everything you need to do to see the secret ending in High on Life.

Squanch Games High on Life’s standard ending isn’t the end of the story.

High on Life: Secret Ending

To access High on Life‘s secret ending, you’ll first need to complete the game as normal by defeating Garmantuous, then use the Portal Station to go to Clugg’s Office in the Nova Sanctus.

Once there, walk over to the desk and pick up the pink Human Haven Keycard and then go back to the Portal Station. You’ll now be able to visit Human Haven in the Unknown Sector. Go inside and disobey the ‘Do Not Climb’ sign by working your way up to the top of the structure.

You’ll need to jump up some ledges using your jetpack until you reach the top. Once there, follow the walkway through a door and use the Human Haven Keycard to open it.

Make your way across the corridor and enter the room, you’ll need to use Sweezy’s Time Bubble to avoid the swinging blades before climbing into a pipe and through a ventilation shaft. Use Sweezy’s Time Bubble again to safely jump down to the bottom.

You’ll land in a lab full of dead people, ignore the macabre sight and make your way through the nearby door to find Clugg, who will flee when he spots you. Give chase until you arrive in a new room where Dr. Gurgula is waiting.

Gurgula will freeze you using his stasis powers and you’ll need to sit through his fourth-wall-breaking dialogue. He’ll then escape after dropping an exciting bombshell, leaving your current gun to comment on the revelation.

We won’t spoil what the secret ending of High on Life reveals — instead, we’ll leave that for you to enjoy!

