If you are wondering how to make Life in Little Alchemy 2, here is all the necessary info and combinations you need to know.

Life is a unique existence in the entirety of the universe and it’s no different for Little Alchemy 2, a crafting game similar to Infinite Craft. Life is a Tier 6 element in Little Alchemy 2, which means you need to follow certain steps with multiple combinations before getting there.

There are two fast ways of making Life, with one of them not requiring a key element that’s essential to everyday life. So, here are all the combinations you need to know to make Life in Little Alchemy 2 along with its uses.

Contents

How to make Life

To make Life in Little Alchemy 2, you’ll need to combine different elements together. Here are all the elements you need to make Life in Little Alchemy 2:

Starting elements : Earth, Fire, Water

: Earth, Fire, Water Tier 1 elements : Puddle, Energy

: Puddle, Energy Tier 2 elements : Pond

: Pond Tier 3 elements : Lake

: Lake Tier 4 elements : Sea

: Sea Tier 5 element : Primordial soup

: Primordial soup Special element: Time

Fastest ways to make Life in Little Alchemy 2

With Time

Combine Water + Water to make Puddle. Combine Puddle + Puddle to make Pond. Combine Pond + Pond to make Lake. Combine Lake + Lake to make Sea. Combine Earth + Sea to make Primordial soup. Combine Primordial soup + Time to make Life.

Remember, Time is a Special element that doesn’t come with a recipe. You can only get it after unlocking 100 elements which includes the Starter elements as well.

So, if you haven’t unlocked time yet, follow the recipe below.

Without Time

Combine Water + Water to make Puddle. Combine Puddle + Puddle to make Pond. Combine Pond + Pond to make Lake. Combine Lake + Lake to make Sea. Combine Earth + Sea to make Primordial soup. Combine Fire + Fire to make Energy. Combine Primordial soup + Energy to make Life.

With seven steps in total, this is the fastest way to make Life in Little Alchemy 2 without Time. However, there are more ways to make this item in the game which are listed below.

Other Life recipes in Little Alchemy 2

There are 10 other recipes to make Life in the game:

Electricity + Primordial soup

Storm + Primordial soup

Volcano + Primordial soup

Ocean + Electricity

Sea + Electricity

Electricity + Lake

Ocean + Lightning

Sea + Lightning

Lake + Lightning

Primordial soup + Lightning

Uses of Life in Little Alchemy 2

Life has a plethora of uses in Little Alchemy, and here’s a rundown of all of the recipes it’s used in: