Guilty Gear Strive character tier list: Best fighters for May 2022

With our definitive Guilty Gear Strive character tier list, you’ll be able to figure out who the best fighters are – and which ones should be avoided if you want to win.

Guilty Gear Strive is the pinnacle of anime 2D fighting games, but it takes skill and patience to master and overcome powerful opponents. This is why it pays to keep an eye on the Guilty Gear Strive tier lists to see which characters in the game are considered the most overpowered and useful.

Guilty Gear Strive tier lists change often as characters get updated and altered by the developers. The game’s active community also frequently discusses and ranks the characters on a monthly basis. While the characters sometimes rise and fall in the rankings, there are some constants too.

Check out our current Guilty Gear Strive tier list below to see who’s on top in May 2022.

Contents

Guilty Gear Strive character tier list explained (May 2022)

Below is a brief explanation of what each Guilty Gear Strive tier represents:

S tier: Characters in this tier are undoubtedly the best ones to use in the game’s current form – if not overpowered.

Characters in this tier are undoubtedly the best ones to use in the game’s current form – if not overpowered. A tier: Although not the absolute strongest characters, they can still be devastating and are a cut above the rest.

Although not the absolute strongest characters, they can still be devastating and are a cut above the rest. B tier: These characters are still worth using but lag behind those in the A tier.

These characters are still worth using but lag behind those in the A tier. D tier: These characters are currently considered the least powerful and should only be used for fun or by those who have mastered their moveset. However, the player will be at a disadvantage when compared to characters in higher tiers.

Guilty Gear Strive S tier

Characters currently considered S tier include:

Character Sol Badguy

Unsurprisingly, Sol Badguy remains the most overpowered character in Guilty Gear Strive. Unless significantly nerfed, Sol will likely remain the most powerful character in the game.

Guilty Gear Strive A tier

Characters currently considered A tier include:

Character Giovanna May Leo Whitefang Chipp Zanuff Ramlethal Valentine Nagoriyuki

The A tier list has remained relatively constant since the end of 2021. However, Nagoriyuki has wildly fluctuated between S tier and B tier lists, therefore we feel A tier is the best way to classify the character in May 2022.

Guilty Gear Strive B tier

Characters currently considered B tier include:

Character Faust Ky Kiske Millia Rage Zato-1 Testament Potemkin I-No Happy Chaos Axl Low

In the right hands, any B tier character can be deadly, but in May 2022, the above characters are considered weaker than those in A tier.

Guilty Gear Strive C tier

Characters currently considered C tier include:

Character Goldlewis Dickinson Jacko-O Anji Mito

The three characters above are sadly at the bottom of the pile in May 2022 – but they may not stay there for long if they’re buffed at any point.

Read More: 5 Best Guilty Gear Strive mods

Character rankings change in Guilty Gear Strive, and it’s always good to experiment, so don’t be afraid to play with one of the C tier characters and learn their moves to see if they work for you.

So, there you have it – that’s our Guilty Gear Strive character tier list for May 2022.

